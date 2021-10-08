Messi, Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Donnarumma, Holland, Neymar and Mbappe are among the 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or – Football

France Football magazine announced the top 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or in fives.

Top five: Riyad Marez (Manchester City), Ngolo Kante (Chelsea), Erling Holland (Borussia Dortmund), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) and Mason Mount (Chelsea).

Second five: Harry Kane (Tottenham), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan / PSG), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Nicolo Barella (Inter).

Third five: Lionel Messi (Barcelona / PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Pedri (Barcelona), Luca Modric (Real Madrid) and Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Fourth five: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Neymar (PSG), Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter) and Simone Kier (Milan).

Fifth five: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Jorginho (Chelsea), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea) and Romelu Lukaku (Inter / Chelsea).

Sixth five: Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus / Manchester United), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Kylian Mbappe (PSG) and Luis Suarez (Atlético).

The Ballon d’Or award ceremony will take place on November 29 at the Châtelet Theater in Paris.

As a reminder, in 2020 the Golden Ball was not awarded. The organizers of the ceremony explained this decision by the coronavirus pandemic.