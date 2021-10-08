Messi told which of the candidates for the Ballon d’Or he would vote for

PSG forward Lionel Messi told whom he would be ready to vote for among the contenders for the Golden Ball. Earlier, France Football published a list of 30 contenders for the best player of the year award.

“We have two players in our team that I would easily vote for. This is Mbappe and Neymar. And also Lewandowski. He had an amazing year. Benzema was also great, ”France Football quotes Messi.

Note that all the listed players were included in the list of applicants. Completely it looks like this.

Nicolo Barella (Inter), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) , Ruben Dias (Manchester City), Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Erling Holland (Borussia D), Jorginho (Chelsea ), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), N’Golo Kante (Chelsea), Simone Kier (AC Milan), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea ), Riyad Marez (Manchester City), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Kylian Mbappe (PSG), Lionel Messi (PSG), Luca Modric (Real Madrid), Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) , Mason Mount (Chelsea), Neymar (PSG), Pedri (Barcelona), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Luis Suarez (Atlético).