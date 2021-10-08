Miranchuk urgently needs to look for a new team. In Atalanta, he will ruin his career – 10/06/2021

A source: Reuters

Alexey Miranchuk may be spending his last months in Bergamo. According to Calciomercato, a player can ask to be released in January if he doesn’t start playing more often. And this is as logical as possible: we expected a breakthrough from the country’s main creative person in the second season, but so far he is only approaching Kokorin’s statistics in Fiorentina.

The only assist in five incomplete matches, four last games left and a measly 155 minutes on the field.

The last time Miranchuk played so little was at the age of 18, when he was just integrated into the Lokomotiv base. Although, in his best condition, he gave out the numbers due to which the whole team entered the Champions League. Even against the backdrop of a change of coach and in the midst of covid, as in the final match of the 2019/20 season: Loko finished second, scoring 9 goals in 8 matches – 7 of them on Alexey’s account.

In Bergamo, the performance did not collapse, even taking into account the new conditions and the reduction in playing time. A year ago, we simply played the Atalanta matches, waited for a change in the end and knew that Lesha would score with the second or third touch. And we looked forward to the second season, when problems with adaptation will replace the experience gained in Serie A, understanding of the requirements in the team and trust from Gasperini.

But it only got worse. Second halves with Torino and Bologna – zero effective actions.

The starts at Fiorentina and Salernitana are also impersonal. Miranchuk got lost, received a nightmarish press and eventually returned to the reserve, from which he has not been able to get out for a month.

Even endless questions from the Italian media do not help. Gasperini was so tired of them that he returned the answers from last season, when Miranchuk just flew to Italy, and the coach had a million ways to explain why he wasn’t playing. “I have no opportunity to graduate 25 people. There will still be time to make room for other players in the line-up, ”Mister waved off before the game against Milan.

Milan, by the way, could have intercepted Lesha a couple of months ago. According to insider Gianluca Di Marzio, on the last day of the summer transfer window, the Rossoneri negotiated Brest’s Romain Favre and considered Miranchuk as an alternative. They even sent an offer to Bergamo. Luca Marchetti from Sky Sport Italia confirmed the negotiations: it was a lease that suited the player; but Atalanta were against it – there was simply no time left to find a replacement.

In the end, everyone lost.

Milan did not even sign Favre, Atalanta was reinsured, and Lesha continues to wait for a chance from one of the most demanding and pragmatic coaches in Italy. And it seems that he himself does not understand how and, most importantly, instead of whom to integrate the player into the system.

Atalanta and Alexey’s agent have already responded to the new information about the transition. And, of course, they did not confirm the fact of any negotiations – simply because they cannot yet be held. There are still two months until January, and the player generally flew to the national team, where everyone is also worried about his status in Serie A.

Probably, he is not very happy that he is not playing. But in terms of physics, he is in very good condition: rested, full of energy and ready to play Valery Karpin head coach of the Russian national team

A year ago, Atalanta seemed like an ideal option, for the sake of which it was worth risking the comfort zone and pumping tactical skills. But there is no point in spending the second season on it. Gasperini has already made it clear that there will be a minimum chance, and those that do fall out, the player must use to the maximum. Otherwise – a comeback to the reserve.

Right now, when Miranchuk still has a top reputation in Europe and the status of a player unfairly covered by Atalanta, it is important to seize every opportunity to restart his career. If you drag it out for another year, you can finally turn into Kokorin, who is unlikely to get a job in the top clubs in Russia, and in Italy he has ceased to be considered a football player altogether.