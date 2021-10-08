“Miss Spartak” Olga Smirnova is the new physical training coach of Ruy Vitoria’s team, who is she

There is one more “transfer” in “Spartak”! Coaching staff Ruya Vitoria was supplemented by a physical training specialist. Now this position will work … “Miss Spartak – 2019” Olga Smirnova… What is known about the new coach of the red and white?





Spartak lost Promes and Ponce. And when will the rest of the leaders return?

Smirnova has loved sports since early childhood. Olga played football, volleyball, and already at a young age switched to athletics. At the age of 20, Olga became a coach: she got a position at Nike, combined running training, worked in a fitness club. Before joining Spartak, she devoted a lot of time to education, having entered the Pedagogical Faculty of the Russian State University of Physical Culture.

Smirnova entered the Academy of Red and White in January 2018, when she received an invitation for an interview. Olga worked as a “physical training coach”. During the period of her work in the structure of the club, the girl went on an internship at Atalanta, helped the academy in the selection of players and won the international tournament Evergrande Cup in China with the team born in 2002.

Two years ago, the master of sports in track and field athletics and two-time champion of Russia took part in the women’s competition organized by the club – and won! The new beauty queen Olga was chosen by the jury, which included the players of “Spartak” Artyom Rebrov, Alexander Tashaev and Alexander Maksimenko…

By the way, Smirnova is not the first girl to work in the main RPL team. Now in the headquarters of Sergei Semak in “Zenith” works Maria Burova, who holds a similar position as “Miss Spartak”. Today Olga held her last training session at the academy with the players born in 2006, and, probably, on October 16, she will make her debut as the coach of the first team of red and white in the RPL 11th round match against Dynamo, which will be held at the Otkrytie Arena stadium …