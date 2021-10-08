MMA fighter Alexander Romanov refused to train with Conor and reminds Khabib

Alexander Romanov’s career in MMA began only five years ago, but this time a fighter from Moldova spent more eventful hours. The heavyweight began his career in the local promotion of Eagles FC – the organization has nothing to do with the brainchild of Khabib Nurmagomedov, but Romanov himself has a lot in common with the ex-UFC champion. He is a master of sports in freestyle wrestling, has repeatedly climbed the podium at the World and European Grappling Championships – in general, he is very cool in the ground. So much so that the percentage of stranglers from all delays is higher than that of Khabib: 60% versus 57.9%.

Nurmagomedov could play for Ukraine, but chose Russia. Romanov grew up in Moldova and represents this country, but is proud of his origin. “My father is Russian, my mother is Ukrainian. Father’s roots go from Veliky Novgorod. Even at the royal court, his relatives were “, – said the soldier.

Alexander Romanov Photo: Getty Images

However, at the Plotforma S-70 tournament in Sochi, Romanov was introduced as a fighter from Russia. “The competition has such a character – the Russian team against the world team. At the banquet after the tournament, I was noted as a Russian fighter, but I corrected, saying that I was Russian, but not Russian. It doesn’t matter much, but I’m not one of those who will jump from one to another, ”the heavyweight recalls.

In Sochi, he won in front of Putin and received his praise. Perhaps after that, information about the change of citizenship came – after one of the fights, I had to explain: “There are rumors that I will play for Russia or somewhere else. Don’t listen to them. I was born under the tricolor. “

Romanov can be safely called Khabib from the heavy. He really proved his worth in the second fight in the UFC, when he finished Brazilian Marcos Rogerio de Limo with a rare move – strangled an opponent with the back of his forearm. Alexander became the first in UFC history to win this way, but this is the third time in his career.

Despite the top-level wrestling, Khabib’s team never invited Romanov to the training camp. But he could get to Conor – the Moldovan is familiar with the freestyle wrestler Sergei Pikulsky, the Irish wrestling coach. According to Alexander, Pikulsky invited him to the Notorius gym, but there are few heavyweight, and therefore sparring partners. “I thought that there was no point in just going and taking pictures. You need to go to the halls where there is someone to learn from, with someone to pair up with, to fight, ”the fighter explained.

At first glance, Alexander can hardly be called a fighter – his ears are not very different from those of a football player. The impression is deceiving: fractures happened, but he pumped out the liquid in time. “The main thing is not to let it thicken and harden. Many people think broken ears are cool, but I never liked it. I always tried to pump it out on time. The only thing on the right is noticeable that it is a little broken. I didn’t manage to pump it out in time. During the warm-up, I always wore a hat, stretched my ears well. They are naturally very soft, ”Romanov is proud.

But the celebration of victories immediately betrays a fighter in Romanov. The heavyweight grabs the coach and throws him through the body onto the canvas – it’s amazing how the miniature Eduard Kyosya copes with the pressure of a large athlete.

Romanov won 14 fights, and only one of them did not finish. The fight, where the decision remained with the judges – the fight between Romanov and Juan Espino. The fight still did not go through all 15 minutes, but was interrupted at the beginning of the third round, when the Spaniard beat Alexandra with his knee in the groin. The fighter was lying on the canvas, could not straighten his legs and was worried that because of Espino’s untidy technique, he would say goodbye to the cherished zero.

“If I’m not ready to continue, will they give me defeat? What happens if I can’t continue? – the fighter turned to a member of the commission through a second. – I can not get up. Because it’s pain from … egg. ” In a less stressful situation, he speaks good English.

According to UFC rules, in such a situation, the fight is declared invalid, but not in a specific case. The duel between Romanov and Espino has exceeded half, which means that the points must be counted. The Moldovan King Kong won by a split decision – in the first round, two of the three judges gave the victory to Alexander, he took the second five-minute unanimously, and the third round (its beginning) remained with Espino.

The Spaniard and his fans accused Romanov of simulating and compared to Aljamein Sterling. It is unlikely that such metaphors are appropriate: Romanov felt the consequences of the blow for another month and a half. Alexander promises: if the UFC organizes a rematch, he will arrange a total beating for Espino. The main thing is that the referee in the fight is not Mark Smith, who is becoming synonymous with understatement. The same referee served the fight between Jan and Sterling when the Russian champion lost by disqualification due to an illegal knee to the head.

Alexander Romanov, Mark Smith, Juan Espino Photo: Getty Images

Romanov’s next opponent is Jared Wanderaa. The Moldovan fighter is the clear favorite of the fight with the American. Everything is logical: Vanderaa has already lost five times in his career, and the last one – to Romanov’s compatriot and his constant training partner Sergei Spivak. It seems that the fate of Jared is a foregone conclusion, and King Kong after the fourth victory in a row has every chance of jumping into the top 15 of the already stagnant heavyweight division.

