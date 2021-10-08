Murray was returned a stolen wedding ring :: Tennis :: RBC Sport

The tennis player reported the theft of sneakers with a wedding ring tied to their laces the day before. According to Andy Murray, his wife was very angry with him because of the loss. He promised a reward for the return

Photo: Clive Brunskill / Getty Images



Former first racket of the world, Briton Andy Murray was returned to the wedding ring, which had been stolen along with his sneakers earlier. The tennis player reported this on Instagram.

Murray got married in 2015 and has since played with a wedding ring tied to the lace of his sneaker. On the eve of the tennis player announced the theft of sneakers along with the ring, which he forgot to remove from the lace. According to Murray, his wife was angry with him because of the ring, and he promised a reward for returning the loss.

“Believe it or not, the ring and sneakers came back to me. The sneakers still smell awful, but I’m in good standing again, ”wrote Murray, without specifying the circumstances of the return, and also without telling if the promised reward had to be paid.

The sneakers went missing after Murray left them under the car to ventilate and dry. The tennis player is located in the Californian city of Indian Wells, where he takes part in the Masters series tournament.

The 34-year-old Briton has 46 titles, including three in Grand Slam tournaments. He finished the 2016 season in first place in the rating of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP). He was in the first place in the ranking for a total of 41 weeks.

Due to rare performances due to numerous injuries that followed him in 2016-2018, he left the top 100 best. Injuries still prevent him from resuming a full performance. At the moment, it occupies 123rd place in the rating.