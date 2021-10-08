https://rsport.ria.ru/20211008/nemov-1753624896.html

Nemov: I think Averina sisters will no longer prepare for the Olympics – RIA Novosti Sport, 10/08/2021

MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. Four-time Olympic champion in artistic gymnastics Alexei Nemov, in an interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda, shared his opinion on the future of the Averin sisters. The specialist said that it would be difficult for Dina and Arina Averina to reach peak form for the 2024 Olympics, since they are already 23 years old. I think that in rhythmic gymnastics you can perform up to 25-26 years maximum. Therefore, I think that they will not already be preparing for the Olympics. Although, maybe they will, I cannot tell you for sure, “Nemov said. He also noted, that in rhythmic gymnastics, as in sports, a lot depends on the individuality of the body and the ability of the body to withstand training.

