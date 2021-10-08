Nicolas Cage does not want to return to Hollywood: “Everything is steeped in fear”

Long gone from the radar of the general public Nicolas Cage by no means disappeared from the film industry – this is well known to viewers who follow the cinema news. The actor starred in independent, almost arthouse projects, signaling that this exile is voluntary. As a creative person, he actually enjoys it.

About Tom Cage participating in the advertising campaign for his new film “Pig”, told in an interview with the portal Variety… The actor drew a parallel between his past stardom and the faded fame of his character Rob, who now makes a living by collecting truffles in the Oregon wilderness.

I think I plunged into the wild in my own way, leaving a town called Hollywood. I don’t know exactly why Rob gave up his fame – the film doesn’t fully explain it, and I love it. As for me, I don’t know if I would want to star in another Disney movie. It would be a nightmare. There is a completely different climate, everything is saturated with fear.

Especially Cage was weighed down by the restrictions imposed on actors in large studio projects. No creative freedom.

Filming two in a row of Jerry Bruckheimer’s films, I was under a lot of pressure. On the one hand, it was fun and cool, on the other, you were constantly reminded: “We wrote this text, and it needs to be pronounced this way” … In independent films you have much more freedom to experiment, much less pressure and much easier to breathe.

In general, if Cage’s fans are sad that he no longer appears in noisy and spectacular blockbusters, then the actor does not seem to share their sadness much. Perhaps he values ​​freedom of expression above multi-million dollar checks.