Nikita Dzhigurda defeated Vitaly Milonov in a boxing match

On the YouTube channel of the promotion “Our Delo” appeared video fight between 47-year-old State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov and actor and singer Nikita Dzhigurda. The fight was held according to the rules of boxing, but wearing gloves for mixed martial arts MMA.

Before the fight Milonov admitted that the fight with Dzhigurda would be his first boxing fight in his life. “I felt like a boxer and had been preparing for a fight for exactly a week. I prepared like this: dementia and courage, ”added the State Duma deputy. Milonov admitted that he accepted Dzhigurda’s challenge so that no one could say that he was scared. “Yes, I can lose, but I was not scared, it’s important for me,” Milonov said.

Dzhigurda said before the fight that he loved and respected Milonov for his courage, but would be a very uncomfortable rival for him. The showman appeared in front of the audience in a fur coat, which he took off and put on Anastasia Volochkova who accompanied him. Then he kissed the ballerina, put on a mouth guard and went out to the octagon.

The fight lasted three rounds, one minute each with a ban on blows to the head and liver. According to the organizers, such conditions are necessary because Milonov cannot be punched in the face because of his position.

In the first round, the rivals “looked closely” and almost did not strike each other. During the break after him, Dzhigurda hugged Volochkova while Milonov received recommendations from his coaches. In the second round, in response to Milonov’s blow, Dzhigurda struck a series of blows to the opponent, after which he even grabbed his shoulder and shook his head. The second minute of the fight ended clearly in favor of the actor and singer.

Already 20 seconds after the start of the third round, Dzhigurda knocked down the opponent, but Milonov quickly stood up, crossed himself and showed the referee that he was ready to continue the fight. Immediately after that, Dzhigurda again knocked down the deputy.

By unanimous decision, the judges awarded the victory to Dzhigurda. After the announcement of the results, the rivals hugged, the actor whispered something in Milonov’s ear and kissed him. “Nikita gave me a start in life. In a year, he will probably ask me to spare him. I will train for a whole year. I want to say thank you very much, because a week ago I didn’t know how to put on boxing gloves and what boxing is, ”Milonov said after the fight.

