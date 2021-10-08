Nikita Mazepin: We are going to have a good weekend

Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin showed nineteenth and twentieth time in the second training session of the Turkish Grand Prix. Haas is pleased with the work done and the speed of the machine this weekend.

Mick Schumacher (19th): “The traction level improved on the track and the car handled well. I think we are closer to other teams than usual – sounds promising. We imagine what we want to get from the car tomorrow, and what needs to be done for this.

The track is very smooth and interesting. I had the opportunity to work on it in the simulator, and the sensations on the real track were in line with expectations – I am very glad that we are performing in Istanbul this weekend. “

Nikita Mazepin (20th): “The training was interesting. I am the debutant of the season, and the Turkish circuit is one of the few in Europe that I have not competed on before, so I did not know what to expect. Based on the feedback from other riders, it is incredibly difficult to pilot in Turkey, but when I hit the track, I realized that compared to last year, the level of asphalt grip has clearly increased.

The track configuration is quite interesting – it is quite smooth, so it is important to find the rhythm. I liked it and I think we will have a good weekend. “

Gunther Steiner, team leader: “A productive day – both riders have driven many laps on a new track for themselves – more than a hundred, so it’s not a bad Friday. Both sessions went smoothly, although it wasn’t always that way this season. All this undoubtedly helped us to fulfill the planned program.

Asphalt provides more traction this year, which is good. On the other hand, the forecast promises to rain, so we’ll see. A positive but stressful day for the team. “