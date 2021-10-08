“Now only to the store for kefir.” Alexander Gorshkov’s “slippery” path | Person | Sport

8 october Alexander Gorshkov celebrates its 75th anniversary. “AiF” recalls with him the “slippery” path to these medals and to the position of the head of our figure skating.

Dmitry Grantsev, “AiF”: Alexander Georgievich, I’m right: were you kicked out of the children’s figure skating section at one time?

Alexander Gorshkov: Right. I was 6 years old when my mother heard on the radio an ad for a figure skating group. Led to the section. While the classes were held in the hall (general physical training, choreography), I coped on an equal footing with everyone. And then, when frosts struck and the ice froze on the street, the second stage of selection began. I hadn’t been on skates before, except perhaps just before the selection on a frozen puddle in the yard. Before the rental in the locker room I heard a conversation of someone’s parents: “Like, it doesn’t matter if the child can’t skate. The main thing in this matter is persistence: if you fall, then get up. ” With this thought and left. All I did was fall and get up. Of course, I was immediately weeded out. Mom was upset, but did not give up. Someone advised her to bring me back to the section a couple of weeks later. During this time, I have mastered skating a little. I came to class, I ride, I don’t fall. The coach asks: “Sasha, I haven’t seen you for a long time. Was he sick or what? ” I blushed, nodded uncertainly … Nobody noticed the catch. So I stayed in figure skating.

– How did dad feel about the fact that his son is a skater?

– I think positively. Dad worked in the art and production workshops of the Theater. Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko, was a clothing specialist. Like his father. It seems that the grandfather even sewed a coat or a fur coat for Chaliapin himself. I cannot say with complete certainty, because I heard this story 70 years ago (smiles) … Dad taught me a lot in terms of aesthetics. How to wear a jacket, tie a tie, choose the right clothes, combine colors.

The 1970 European figure skating champions (sport dances) Lyudmila Pakhomova and Alexander Gorshkov. Photo: RIA Novosti / Dmitry Donskoy

Offer from Mila

– Was it hard to get decent skates at that time?

– Skates for skaters were made then at ball-bearing factories. The quality was good, but the ice dancing model was not released. When I was already paired with Mila, her dad, a retired major general of aviation, who held a responsible post in DOSAAF, brought me dancing skates from Czechoslovakia. They turned out to be two sizes larger than necessary. The blade had to be cut and welded again, but it was impossible to hide the traces of this “execution” over the skates. I performed in them at my first European and World Championships. After skating in the locker room, I hid my legs under the bench so that no one could see my skates.

– Tatyana Tarasova wrote in the book that Lyudmila Pakhomova herself chose you. What do you think attracted her to?

– I even know … It was the spring of 1966, Mila broke up with her partner because of some conflict Viktor Ryzhkin. She had a leg injury, which she was healed at the Luzhniki sports clinic. And in Luzhniki at the Kristall skating rink, I trained with Irina Nechkina. After the procedures, Mila sometimes came to the “Crystal” and helped us. Once she asked to accompany her to the metro station “Sportivnaya”, on the way she offered to pair up with her, said: “Think.” And I thought. After 6 stations I got out of the metro, ran to a telephone booth, dialed to her: “I agree.”

– A few years later, under the leadership of Tchaikovskaya, Gorshkov and Pakhomov already won the world championship. Did your couple take off because a new style was created based on the achievements of our ballet school?

– This is true. And here we must pay tribute to Elena Anatolyevna, who graduated from the choreographer department of GITIS. Plus her personal creative and organizational qualities. Mila also studied at this faculty. To work Elena Chaikovskaya attracted the ballerinas of the Bolshoi Theater. So, Valeria Kokhanovskaya I did a lot with the Linichuk – Karponosov pair.

Pain from every step

– A year before the Olympics-76 in Innsbruck, you underwent a difficult operation.

– For the first time I realized that something bad had happened when we competed at the European Championships in Copenhagen. Then he told everyone that I was just having an attack of neuralgia, because the day before the information came from the IOC: ice dancing was finally included in the program of the Olympic Games … When we landed in Moscow, the pain was such that I could not walk or sit. We rode the bus from the airport – and every bump was getting dark in our eyes. At home, on the advice of a doctor, I sat in a bath with hot water. After a couple of minutes I felt that I was losing consciousness, somehow I got out, fell into bed, my consciousness passed out. For two days, they tried to put me on my feet at home in different ways, treating me for neuralgia. On the third day, we finally arrived at the dispensary, took a picture and realized what had happened. It was a spontaneous pneumothorax – a rupture of the pleura of the lung, air got into the interpleural cavity. Plus, on the plane, I turned unsuccessfully – and a branch of the pulmonary artery burst, there was not only air in the cavity, but also a lot of blood.

Before being taken to the hospital, they took me to Pirogovka to see a famous cardiologist. He said: “You need to be shown to students of medical universities – your cardiogram is so crooked and oblique.” In fact, so much accumulated in the left lung that the substance began to press and displace the heart. The operation lasted 6 hours, and then from one of the doctors I heard: “Your maximum load now is to go to the store for kefir”.

– And yet you decided to perform in Innsbruck?

– I was 29 years old. The age when you think you will live forever. The thought throbbed in my head: we had been going for so many years to compete at the Olympics, we had every chance to win. And here it is! How can I let everyone down ?! When, after resuscitation, I was transferred to a regular ward, on the third day I began to warm up slowly. Refused to take painkillers, from which he was stupid. In the end I returned to the ice. Largely thanks to the faith in me of Mikhail Izrailevich Perelman, the professor who performed the operation. He gave the go-ahead for me to go to the World Championships in the USA in less than a month after the operation. Said, “Under my responsibility.” That championship was fundamentally important for us, since it was the last one before the upcoming Olympic Games.

Four-time European ice dancing champions Lyudmila Pakhomova and Alexander Gorshkov with their coach Elena Tchaikovskaya. 1974 year. Photo: RIA Novosti / Boris Svetlanov

– After the Olympic victory, you ended your career. Lyudmila became a coach. Why didn’t you take this path?

– There are several reasons. I wanted to work at the Figure Skating Federation. It is impossible to combine this with being a coach. And two coaches in the same family … I think this is a bit too much. In general, Mila coached, I worked at the Sports Committee, judged competitions. In 1984 at the ISU Congress (from the English International Skating Union) I was elected to the technical committee for ice dancing of the International Skating Union, where I worked for 26 years, half of which I headed this committee.

– Forgive me for this question … Even when Lyudmila heard the doctors’ verdict, she continued to train. Did you believe that the disease would recede?

– You should have known Mila. She was flint! I always went to the goal, not paying attention to obstacles. To disease (cancer of the lymphatic system. – Ed.) reacted as an annoying hindrance. Therefore, despite all the recommendations of the doctors, she remained on the ice. She said: “I don’t need another life!”

“He’s an intellectual!”

– You have been the head of the Russian Figure Skating Federation for 11 years. Complex economy?

– It’s difficult if you don’t really like what you do. And if you sincerely love all the participants in this process – athletes, coaches, choreographers, then everything can be solved. For myself, I clearly formulated the main task: to control on time and, most importantly, to help as much as possible. When I was still working at Goskomsport, there were rumors that they were saying about me: “He’s an intellectual!” But banging your fist on the table, shouting: “Do as I said!” – not my method. We must try to live with the problems of our wards, talk, delve into. It’s great that we have victories, that the popularity of figure skating is growing. But at the same time it is impossible to relax and even more so to rest on our laurels.

– Did the journalists drink your blood a lot, trying to involve you in different showdowns?

– What other journalists do is, it seems to me, not from a good life. The job is this: you write about the good, few people will read. A catchy headline, something lying in the field of scandals, gossip will interest the public. I understand everything, so I am slightly offended. But I give interviews to a limited extent. And I always ask you to show it before publishing. Not because I don’t trust. I just want to make sure I was understood correctly. A misinterpreted word can grow into problems. And nobody needs them – neither the athletes, nor the coaches, nor our figure skating in general.

Figure skating coach Yelena Tchaikovskaya and President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation Alexander Gorshkov at the awards ceremony for the Silver Doe sports prize in Moscow. 2021 year. Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexey Filippov

Dossier

In 1970, a couple Alexander Gorshkov and Lyudmila Pakhomova for the first time took the gold of the European and World Championships. Soon they got married. The duo have won the World Cup 6 times – more than anyone in the history of ice dancing. In 1977, their daughter Julia was born. In 1979, Pakhomova was diagnosed with lymphogranulomatosis. She died in 1986 at the age of 39.

Since 2010, Alexander Gorshkov has been the head of the Russian Figure Skating Federation.