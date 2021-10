https://rsport.ria.ru/20211007/khabib-1753449899.html

Nurmagomedov supported Zinchenko after criticism from Ukrainian fans

Nurmagomedov supported Zinchenko after criticism from Ukrainian fans

Nurmagomedov supported Zinchenko after criticism from Ukrainian fans

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to criticism of Manchester City midfielder Alexander Zinchenko from Ukrainian fans.

MOSCOW, October 7 – RIA Novosti. Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov reacted to criticism of Manchester City midfielder Alexander Zinchenko from Ukrainian fans. On his Instagram page, the undefeated mixed-style fighter duplicated a photo that Zinchenko had previously posted on his account. caused outrage among Ukrainian fans. Some even urged the 24-year-old to forget about playing for the national team.

