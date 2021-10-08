Olivia Wilde’s ex-boyfriend comedian Jason Sudeikis is dating British model

Comedian and TV personality Jason Sudeikis, 45, and actress and model Keely Hazell, 34, are dating. Last Monday, The Sun published the first joint photo of the couple while walking around New York. Jason and Keely walked hugging each other, enjoying the weather and each other. Rumors about their romance have been circulating in the press since February this year, but then the media referred exclusively to anonymous sources.

Allegedly, Jason, who broke up with actress Olivia Wilde in 2020, found his happiness in Keely’s arms. Insiders claimed that the actors, familiar from the time of filming the comedy “Horrible Bosses-2” (that is, 2014), always liked each other, but only recently became close.

Jason always found Keely incredibly attractive and told his friends that he was in love with her from the moment she first appeared on the pages of newspapers, – quoted the publication of The Sun as a friend from the close circle of Sudeikis. Back in winter, it was rumored that Keely supported Jason when he was going through a breakup with Olivia Wilde:

When Jason found out about Olivia and Harry Styles’s romance, Keely was one of the people he first reached out to. At the time, he was understandably devastated, and Keely supported him. He invited her to join their dinner with friends in Los Angeles. All evening they flirted and joked. From that moment they began to meet, – they said surrounded by the comedian.

Keely Hazell

Recall that Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde began dating in 2011, and in November 2020 it became known about their breakup. People, citing sources from the surrounding stars, said that this happened back in early 2020, and the actors decided to remain friends. This information was confirmed by an insider Entertainment Tonight, noting that there is “no drama” in their breakup.

Olivia and Jason have been together for nine years, seven of which have been engaged. They never reached the altar, but in one of the interviews Olivia said: only when she met Jason, she realized that she was ripe for motherhood. The couple’s son, Otis Alexander, was born in April 2014, and in 2016 they had a daughter, Daisy.

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis with children

In early January, it became known that Olivia Wilde began dating ex-One Direction lead singer and now solo performer and actor Harry Styles.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde on the set of “Don’t Worry, Sweetheart”