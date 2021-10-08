Olympics-2022: athletes obliged to be vaccinated against coronavirus under threat of quarantine

Athletes without vaccines will also be allowed to enter Beijing, but they will not be allowed to properly prepare for the performance.

In the 2022 Olympics, it is almost impossible to win without vaccination. All because of the strict quarantine

The organizing committee of the Beijing Olympics and the IOC essentially demanded mandatory vaccination from participants in the 2022 Games. If athletes could come to Tokyo without coronavirus vaccinations, only pass a PCR test upon arrival, now this number will not work. Those athletes who arrive in the capital of China without vaccinations will have to serve a long quarantine. Everyone is free to choose – to be quarantined or vaccinated.

However, it will be almost impossible to show a high result without vaccination.



“I will not force anyone”

Conditions at the 2022 Games will be even tougher than at the Summer Olympics in Japan. Only vaccinated athletes will be able to take part in competitions without a 21-day quarantine. Those without vaccinations will be quarantined. Actually, the same condition applies to everyone in general, not just athletes. It turns out that foreign athletes were left with no options other than mandatory vaccination. At the same time, not everyone is eager to make vaccines. Suffice it to take, for example, cross-country skiing and the Russian national team.



Group Yuri Borodavko, for example, was inoculated with the American Pfizer vaccine. But not in full force. There are athletes who have not been vaccinated. In other groups, too, not all athletes were vaccinated even with Russian drugs. And the president of the FLGR and the head coach of the Russian national team Elena Vyalbe stated that she has no right to demand compulsory vaccination from her wards.

“I will not force anyone and have no right to insist on anything. This is an absolutely voluntary matter, each person must make his own choice. I myself have been vaccinated in Russia with our vaccine. When I flew to Italy, I was simply asked to show a QR code and a certificate in English, showed me – and no one asked any more questions. At the Tokyo Olympics, only the PCR test was left. I believe that this is the most correct option. In any case, no vaccination guarantees that you will not get sick. But the PCR test shows the current state, and it should be done in any case, ”Vyalbe told the project“ On Skis! ” before the IOC made a decision on mandatory vaccination or mandatory quarantine.





Sputnik will be allowed to enter China

Now the situation has changed. In China, there is a strict quarantine: being in a hotel for three weeks without the opportunity to conduct full-fledged training. Even if the room is equipped with simulators, then these are just strength exercises, statics and stretching. It’s almost impossible to imagine someone being able to stay in good shape after three weeks of being locked up.

And there is hardly a single athlete who agrees to come to Beijing long before the start, spend three weeks locked up and only then begin to work fully. If there are isolated cases, then you need to come to the capital of the Olympics now, and then spend the entire preparatory period there – this is the only way to properly prepare. But all the training stages have long been scheduled by place of stay and even by day.

Fortunately for Russian athletes, our national vaccines are recognized as meeting all the requirements, so that those with Sputnik V, for example, can enter China without quarantine.





PCR tests will of course remain. In this respect, there will be no difference from Tokyo.

There will be no foreign fans in Beijing either. The organizing committee has already announced that tickets for the competition are only available to residents of China. But at least there will be fans. At least, no one has yet announced about completely closed stands. It’s time to get used to such restrictions. They are with us for a long time. Perhaps for life.

But the main thing is that the Olympics will take place. From October 5 to December 31, test competitions (canceled last year) will be held in Beijing, Zhangjiakou and Yanqing, in which more than two thousand people are expected to participate – athletes, accompanying persons, specialists and judges.