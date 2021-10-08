Ovechkin entered the top three hockey players of the Russian national team at the 2022 Olympics :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

In addition to Alexander Ovechkin, the national team will call other Stanley Cup winners – Nikita Kucherov and Andrey Vasilevsky

Forwards Alexander Ovechkin (Washington Capitals) and Nikita Kucherov, as well as goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevsky (both Tampa Bay Lightning) became the first hockey players included in the Russian national team for the 2022 Olympics. About it informs press service of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.

The Olympic Hockey Tournament will take place in Beijing from 9 to 20 February. The Russian national team will play in Group B with teams from the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark.

Ovechkin won the 2017/18 Stanley Cup with Washington. He won the Maurice Richard Trophy nine times – the prize for the best sniper of the regular season. In total, he scored 730 goals, the sixth highest in league history. The first number – Canadian Wayne Gretzky – 894 goals. The Russian forward was named the most valuable player in the NHL regular season three times, and in 2008 he became the top scorer of the regular season.

As part of the Russian national team, Ovechkin won the world championship three times (2008, 2012, 2014), he also has two silver and four bronze medals.

Kucherov together with Vasilevsky won the last two Stanley Cups (2020, 2021). The forward in 2019 became the top scorer of the regular season, received “Ted Lindsay Eward” – the prize for the best hockey player of the season according to the vote among the members of the players’ union – and the Hart Trophy, awarded to the best player of the regular season. In the national team, he has two bronze medals at the World Championships (2017, 2019).

Vasilevsky in 2019 was recognized as the best goalkeeper of the season in the NHL (Vezina Trophy), in 2021 he received the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the best player in the playoffs. In the national team, he has gold (2014) and two bronzes (2017, 2019) of the world championships.

Earlier, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), together with the NHL and the NHLPA players union, asked all national teams participating in the tournament to provide a list of three hockey players who will be included in the team. If these players remain healthy and retain the right to participate in the Olympics, then they should make the final squad in January 2022.

The Canadian national team included Sidney Crosby, Connor McDavid and Alex Pietrangelo in the top three, Finland – Sebastian Aho, Alexander Barkov and Mikko Rantanen, Sweden – Viktor Hedman, Gabriel Landskog and Mika Zybanejad, Czech Republic – Ondrej Palat and Jaku Pastaron Matthews, Seth Jones and Patrick Kane.

The Beijing Olympics will take place from 4 to 20 February 2022. In early September, it became known that NHL players will take part in the Olympic tournament. The agreement allows players to be recalled by January 10 if the NHL or the league players’ union deem epidemiological conditions unsafe.

In 2018, for the first time in 20 years, the Olympic tournament was held without the participation of NHL players. The gold was then won by the Russian national team.