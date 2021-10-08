Over the night, bitcoin has risen in price by $ 3 thousand :: RBC.Crypto

The price of the first cryptocurrency dropped below $ 41 thousand, but on the morning of September 30, it again approached the $ 44 thousand mark.

On the night of September 30, the bitcoin rate increased by $ 3 thousand. Within a few hours, the price of the cryptocurrency first dropped to $ 40.9 thousand, after which it began to grow and in the morning at the moment reached $ 43.8 thousand. As of 9:55 Moscow time, the asset is traded at the level of $ 43.4 thousand, over the past day it has risen in price by 2%.

Bitcoin’s market capitalization has once again surpassed $ 820 billion with daily trading volumes of $ 32 billion, according to CoinGecko. Over the past 24 hours, the largest altcoins in terms of capitalization have also increased in price. For example, the Ethereum rate rose by 4%, to $ 3 thousand, Binance Coin rose by 11%, to $ 379.

Earlier in El Salvador, at one of the power plants that uses geothermal sources, they began to connect equipment for the extraction of bitcoin. On September 7, the country entered into force a law granting the first cryptocurrency the status of legal tender on a par with the US dollar.

– Rise in price to $ 6 million and collapse. What will happen to bitcoin in the future

– Ripple launches $ 250 million fund to support the NFT industry

– Taxis in the Chinese city of Xi’an began to accept digital yuan

You can find more news about cryptocurrencies in our telegram channel RBC-Crypto.