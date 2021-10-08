Paraguay stopped Messi, Brazil snatched victory without Neymar, Barrios helped to contain Suarez and Cavani – 08.10.2021

A source: Reuters

Drought in Asuncion

Paraguay – Argentina – 0: 0.

I have already paid attention to the fact that after winning the America’s Cup, the Messi cult reached its peak. All the news revolves around Leo, and everything becomes an event, including a selfie on Instagram or a joint photo of the captain with a fan who waited early in the morning for his arrival from Paris to the location of the national team.

The opportunity to see Messi causes real madness not only at home. In September, in Venezuelan Caracas, a young fan of the Argentinean popped onto the field. Now in Asuncion, the blue-and-white bus was greeted as if it were not in Paraguay.

But on the field, where the injured Lautaro Martinez fell out of the usual cage of Lionel Scaloni, Argentina could not realize its advantage in any way. Even in a situation where the attack from the meter, which began with Messi’s penetrating pass, was not completed by Di Maria. The goalkeeper was not on target at that moment, but the opponent’s defender was in the path of the ball.

In much the same way, Paraguay played against the Argentines a year ago, having achieved an honorable away draw. Sometimes he snapped, as in the middle of the second half, when the guests were rescued by Emiliano Martinez, and Sanabria shot inches from the far corner. When the situation became threatening, the hosts did not disdain deliberate fouls, like Alonso, clinging to the shirt of Messi, who was rushing to the penalty area. On top of that, the goalkeeper of the red-and-white Silva played great, pulling Papa Gomez’s kick out of the nine.

The tension reached its peak in the end, when Otmaendi collapsed in the penalty area when the corner was served, and while the Argentine was playing the number of the dying swan, the teams almost came together in hand-to-hand combat. Only the decisive actions of the Brazilian referee Anderson Daronco, who, with his dimensions, could well play in heavyweight boxing tournaments, helped quickly extinguish the passions.

In fact, the turmoil provoked by the Argentines turned out to be in the hands of Paraguay. This knocked down the pace in the end, and in the 89th minute, Argentinean Eduardo Berizzo, leading the hosts, released two additional defenders, including Dynamo’s Moscow Balbuena. Considering the losses of competitors, the 11th draw between Argentina and Paraguay, a record in the history of qualifiers, left the rivals with their own.

Venezuela – Brazil – 1: 3 (E. Ramirez, 11 – Marquinhos, 71. Gabriel Barbosa, 85, penalty. Anthony, 90 + 5).

Kazemir was advised to refrain from exertion due to dental problems, Richarlison was injured, Neymar was serving a suspension … But even in their absence, it was hard to imagine that the Pentacampeons would have problems with the outsider of the qualifying cycle, who, moreover, had not won since November last year.

Nevertheless, already at the beginning of the match, the kid Soteldo, who played great in the Brazilian championship for Santos, gave a great serve from the right, and Fabinho and Marquinhos did not figure out who would be responsible for Ramirez. Last season, this striker played in the Slovak championship, in the summer he moved to Dynamo Kiev, and now he interrupted Brazil’s record-breaking streak for qualifying cycles, which kept its gates locked for six matches.

In turn, Tiago Silva’s goal was canceled due to an offside position, and disgruntled Tite changed Everton Ribeiro, who had missed the right chance, during the break. In the end, the Brazilian jokers decided the fate of the game. Rafinha from a corner hung on the equalizer of Markinews and in the last minutes assisted another debutant of the national team – Anthony. And Vinicius Junior, although he could not outwit the goalkeeper, prepared a decisive goal, as the defender knocked down Gabriel Barbosa, who had time to finish off.

With no outstanding performance, Brazil won all nine matches in this qualifying round with a 22-3 goal difference. True, she has not yet met with Argentina, since the March selection round was canceled, and in September the game was interrupted due to the actions of the Brazilian police at the request of the epidemiological service.

Ecuador overtook Colombia

Uruguay 0-0 Colombia

The main match of the day in terms of tournament significance promised to be a memorable event, because in comparison with the September mini-cycle, the teams could count on the attacking stars – Suarez, Cavani, Falcao and Zapata. However, neither the quantity nor the quality of the forwards brought at least one goal scored. In this regard, 15 shots of the hosts are indicative, who, according to the coefficient of expected goals, have played only 1.02 goals.

In the middle of the first half, the goal scoring after the Suarez strike was canceled by the VAR, who recorded the offside position, and after the break, Zapata missed the 100% chance. Diaz seemed to have done everything for the Atalanta striker, but Muslera’s incredible rescue canceled not only a goal, but also a possible scandal.

The fact is that the Colombians’ counterattack was preceded by a fall in the penalty area of ​​De La Cruz’s guests, however, both the chief referee and the VAR did not see a violation by Mina. The final draw did not suit anyone. Uruguay, although it remained in third place, missed the opportunity to break away from the pursuers, and even lost the injured hero of the September matches, De Arrascatu. And Colombia, for which Zenit player Barrios played all 90 minutes, missed Ecuador to fourth place. Reinaldo Rueda’s team is ranked fifth, from where they can get to the World Cup via intercontinental play-offs.

Ecuador – Bolivia – 3: 0 (Estrada, 14. Valencia, 17, 19)

Peru – Chile – 2: 0 (Cueva, 36. Peña, 64).