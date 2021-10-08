Paramount has postponed the premiere of ten films at once, including “Top Gun: Maverick”, “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Dungeons & Dragons” (three of them stars Tom Cruise)

Paramount Pictures has announced a major change in the movie premiere schedule, affecting ten of the company’s films at once. It is indicative that the popular Hollywood actor Tom Cruise plays in three out of ten transferred films at once.

The sequel to the Top Gun: Maverick series, scheduled for this summer (July 2, 2021), with Tom Cruise in the title role, has been postponed to November 19, 2021. This slot previously housed another action movie with Tom Cruise – the seventh installment of the Mission Impossible spy franchise, tentatively titled Mission: Impossible 7, which was moved to May 27, 2022. Accordingly, the next part of the Mission: Impossible 8 franchise was moved from November 4, 2022 to July 7, 2023.

Fantasy Dungeons & Dragons starring Chris Pine, Hugh Grant and Reguet-Jean Page has moved from May 27, 2022 to March 3, 2023. The fourth part of the comedy “Jackass” will be released just a little later than planned, on October 22, 2021 instead of September 3, 2021. Spin-off action movie “GI Joe” called Snake Eyes starring Henry Golding has been moved in the opposite direction – from October 22, 2021 to July 23, 2021.

Four of Paramount Pictures’ upcoming films, which were left without a specific premiere date, finally got it. So, while an unnamed biopic about the music group Bee Gees will be released on November 4, 2022, the next part of the fantastic Star Trek series – June 9, 2023, the film adaptation of the book “The Shrinking of Treehorn” – November 10, 2023 and an unnamed action movie with Rain Reynolds and John Krasinski on November 17, 2023.

Recall that earlier Paramount Pictures postponed the premiere of the fantastic horror film Quiet Place Part 2 / “Quiet Place 2” several times – the film was ready to be shown on March 20, 2020, but then it was postponed for a year – to April 23, 2021. As a result, the film was moved even further – to September 17, 2021.

Source: Variety