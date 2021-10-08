Paris and Nicky Hilton, Megan Fox, pregnant Kylie Jenner, Irina Shayk and other stars at a fashion presentation in New York

Paris and Nicky Hilton

During Fashion Week, celebrities and models hardly have a free minute. From the shows, they immediately rush to parties and presentations, which are also missing in the schedule. So, yesterday in New York took place the opening of a new project Revolve Group, a popular online trading company from Los Angeles.

The guests of the event were Irina Shayk, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Kylie Jenner, who confirmed her second pregnancy a few days ago, Megan Fox, Barbara Palvin with her lover Dylan Sprouse, Jasmine Tooks, who got married last Saturday, and many other stars of the fashion world.

Revolve is participating in New York Fashion Week for the first time this year: the other day, the retailer presented a collaboration with Dundas, and yesterday it presented its innovative fashion center at 20 Hudson Yards, where 13 selected designers will be represented.

Visitors will be able to buy items from new collections in real time using a range of digital services, and each brand will be allocated its own space. And it will be furnished in such a way that you will definitely want to take a selfie in it – a tempting offer for buyers from generation Z (namely, they are the main target audience of Revolve).

Megan Fox



Irina Shayk



Kylie Jenner



Paris and Nicky Hilton



Paris Hilton



Nicky Hilton



Elsa Hosk



Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse



barbara Palvin



Jasmine Sanders, Shanina Shayk, Jasmine Tux and Ducky Toth



Shanina Shayk



Jasmine Tux



Sara Sampaio



Dove Cameron



Amelia Hamlin



Lais Ribeiro



Caroline Vreeland



Valentina Sampaio



Giselle Oliveira



Keilani



Laurie Harvey



Alyssa Violet



Joy Corrigan

