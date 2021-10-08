Posh houses of stars that make you open your mouths: Travolta, Cage, Celine Dion

It is known that the best investment is real estate. However, celebrities took this literally, investing millions of dollars in unusual buildings.

So, Nicolas Cage bought a real old English castle, and John Travolta settled in a private airport. OBOZREVATEL has collected the most impressive homes of world famous stars.

1. John Travolta’s airport house

The actor is known to be a big fan of aviation and everything related to airplanes. Therefore, it is not surprising that it is John Travolta who owns the world’s only private airport house. There are two terminals on the star’s site, and the mansion is located right behind the runway. It is curious that the taxiway is designed in such a way that you can go all the way to the house. In addition, the dining room and some other rooms are also furnished in the style of the airport. There are 14 bedrooms, two kitchens in the room, and the building is 16 meters high.

2. Waterpark Celine Dion

The unusual mansion of the singer Celine Dion was designed according to her idea back in 2008-2010. The property with views of the Atlantic Ocean, a guest cottage with four bedrooms and a golf course covers 222.6 acres, and the living area of ​​the main house is 930 sq. m. The estate would be no different from other luxurious homes of rich celebrities, if not for the whole water park on its territory with slides, three separate pools in different parts of the site and one large indoor.

3. “All-Seeing Eye” by Naomi Campbell

The supermodel’s unique “Ojo de Horus” mansion is located on Cleopatra Island in Turkey. The house is completely autonomous thanks to solar panels and a rain and waste water recycling system that is available on the site. The building itself is made of glass in the shape of a hemisphere. From a height it looks like the Eye of Horus – an ancient Egyptian symbol of strength and prosperity. Inside the house there are 25 bedrooms and five living rooms. Interestingly, Naomi did not choose this house for herself. Russian businessman Vladislav Doronin presented the unusual mansion as a gift to his beloved in 2011.

4. Mill by Robert Downey Jr.

The Edward DeRose Windmill Cottage can rightfully be considered an iconic home. Its history began even before its immediate appearance. So, in the 19th century in East Hampton, a mill burned down, which served people faithfully since the city was founded. One wealthy city dweller was so saddened by this incident that he asked to design a house for him to resemble a mill. It was erected in 1885 on Main Street. Today it is a luxury mansion with 7 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms and 5 separate toilets. In addition, the house has a chic designer garden with a tennis court and swimming pool.

5. Nicolas Cage’s castle

Nicolas Cage is a passionate collector of old buildings, so he owns not just one castle, but a number of ancient palaces and buildings, styled antiquity. So, the actor acquired a castle called Midford for 5 million British pounds in 2007. It is surrounded by 35 acres of parkland and 12 acres of forest.

