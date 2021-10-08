Pregnant Kylie Jenner showed a noticeably rounded belly

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner is now happily expecting a baby – the 24-year-old TV star and her 29-year-old boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their second child.

At first, Jenner hid her pregnancy, but now that everyone knows about her, she willingly shows how she is proceeding. Yesterday, Kylie posted a series of pictures in which she showed a noticeably rounded belly.

In the photos, Kylie poses in a bright scarlet outfit. She emphasized the rounded belly with the help of tight-fitting jumpsuit, and high-heeled shoes and a coat gave her a share of glamor.

Kylie’s pregnancy, as well as the sex of the unborn baby, is still a secret. However, it is generally surprising that she decided to tell about her – Kylie hid her first pregnancy and was very surprised by the public when she announced the birth of her daughter.

Kylie has a long relationship with Scott. Their romance has been going on for more than four years, but during this time they managed to part and get back together several times. At the same time, the couple always maintained normal relations and raised their daughter together.

Kylie never hid that she dreams of a big family and, according to insiders, she and Travis have long wanted to give birth to their daughter a brother or sister. When they found out that they had finally managed to conceive a child, they were very happy. Waiting for the appearance of a younger brother or sister and three-year-old Stormi, who was also delighted with this news.



Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner with daughter Stormi