promising competitor to Ethereum – Corporate News – Finversia

Blockchain platforms with the ability to create and operate smart contracts are becoming more and more popular among investors. If a couple of years ago no one doubted the dominant position of Ethereum, now there are several promising newcomers on the market at once, behind which are influential funds. If, for example, the Alameda Foundation is developing Solana, then Avalanche is overseen by Polychain.

The structure of Avalanche differs from the usual networks: it is represented by a heterogeneous network of many blockchains. There are three main components – two blockchains (C-Chain and P-Chain), as well as a directed acyclic DAG graph, where transactions are not recorded in chronological order, but are linked directly to each other, which allows you not to wait until they are added to a block … C-Chain allows for easy portability of Ethereum-based applications, while P-Chain is responsible for implementing major consensus protocols. There is also X-Chain, a decentralized platform where users can create new assets and exchange them between Avalanche subnets.

Advantages of Avalanche: flexible customization options, scalability (PoS mechanism protects against Sybil attacks), as well as high throughput – the “Snow family” protocol family allows all Avalanche-based networks to process up to 4.5 thousand transactions per second.

The network was launched in September 2020. Since then, the project’s token has grown in value by more than 2000%, the market capitalization has reached $ 14.1 billion – 13th in the cryptocurrency rating.

Forecast from the xCritical analytical center