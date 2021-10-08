Ralph & Russo brand worn by Meghan Markle and Jennifer Lopez escapes bankruptcy

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and a series of lockdowns, the British brand Ralph & Russo is on the verge of bankruptcy. He will be assisted in managing the crisis by Paul Appleton of corporate restructuring firm Begbies Traynor Group and Andrew Andronicu of Quantuma Advisory. Writes about this WWD.

In January, Ralph & Russo missed the Paris Fashion Week couture, in which it took part for the past six years, but still hoped to present a new collection in July. In addition, the brand was sued by investment firm Candy Ventures for a £ 17 million loan.

Ralph & Russo was founded in 2010 by Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo… Jennifer Lopez, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sandra Oh, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid appeared in their outfits on the red carpet, and Meghan Markle even chose an outfit from designers for a photo shoot in honor of her engagement with Prince Harry. The brand has boutiques in London, Paris, Doha, Monte Carlo and the USA. In 2019, La Perla invested in it.

“Throughout the pandemic, we have faced unprecedented trading conditions that have put tremendous pressure on our businesses and retailers around the world. Despite these difficulties, we continue to serve our customers, ”said Tamara Ralph.

Earlier, Arcadia Group announced bankruptcy. She owned the brands Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge, which were bought by online retailer Asos for $ 400 million.