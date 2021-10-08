Rating of the best football players in the world according to World Soccer: from the Russians – Dzyuba, Sobolev, Golovin, Zabolotny

Three years ago, there were nine of our players on the list.

Four Russians were included in the ranking of the most significant football players in the world. For what merits?

The British magazine World Soccer has presented a list of 500 active footballers, which it considers the most important in the world at the moment. The publication published the first such rating back in 2015. The most significant players include not only global superstars and young talents, but also footballers who have made or will soon make major transitions into the transfer window.

The current rating includes several players from the RPL at once: Dzyuba, Zabolotny, Sobolev, Azmun, Kvaratskhelia and Barrios… In addition, of the Russian footballers, the list included Golovin… According to the publisher, this is not the final ranking of the 500 best players in the world, but rather a short list of stars who have a real impact on football today.

What World Soccer writes about Russian players

Artyom Dzyuba: scored 20 goals, RPL top scorer in the 2020/2021 season. For two years in a row, he won the title of the best sniper in Russia and remains the country’s main footballer.

Alexander Sobolev: tall striker from Siberia. Perceived as the obvious heir to Dziuba. Although not so long ago it was reported that these players are in conflict with each other.

Alexander Golovin: Golovin has yet to consistently justify the advances made after the 2018 World Cup. Alexander does not always appear in the starting lineup of Monaco under Niko Covac and often plays as a flank midfielder.

Anton Zabolotny: Zabolotny last season was a key factor in Sochi's unexpected entry into European competition. As an award, he received a transfer to CSKA, where he began his professional career ten years ago. Russian national team player, but did not play at Euro 2020.





Which Russian footballers were included in the World Soccer rating before

In 2018, World Soccer published a list of the 500 most popular football players in the world in 2018, and there were nine Russian players at once. The authors of the publication noted Akinfeev, Dzagoev, Golovin (all – CSKA), Dzhikia (Spartak), Raush (Dynamo), Glushakov (Spartak), Miranchuk (Lokomotiv), Kokorin (Zenit) and Smolov (Krasnodar).