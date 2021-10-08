Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Nicole Kidman and other TV show stars making a million dollars per episode

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Competition grows every year in streaming media, giving moviegoers the freedom to stay on screen. Television projects have already attracted Hollywood stars who previously eschewed TV series. And the result is sky-rocketing fees for the actors. As reported by Variety, million dollar per episode royalties are becoming the norm. And the rates continue to rise.

The streaming video service Apple TV Plus paid Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston over a million dollars for an episode of The Morning Show. The Streaming Millionaire Club is expanding rapidly. Nicole Kidman’s royalties in the new Nine Perfect Strangers series, Jeff Bridges in The Old Man, and Kerry Washington in Little Fires Everywhere are known to be the same.



Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show

In the television business, the biggest money is spinning due to the entry of new companies into the market that want to quickly become leaders. In 2019, this trend has strengthened with the launch of Apple TV Plus and Disney Plus, and in the long term with HBO Max, Peacock and Quibi. Netflix, Amazon and Hulu streamers continued to invest big bucks in the business, – commented on the situation Dante Di Loreto, a representative of the British television company Fremantle.



Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington in Game of Thrones

Chris Pratt is rumored to be working on a project that will pay him $ 1.4 million per episode. Filming in The Walking Dead cost Norman Reedus a million dollar episode fee. The top stars of Game of Thrones have received the same amount in recent seasons. Acting agents predict that the milestone of two million dollars per episode will be passed if Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt succumb to temptation and agree to star in the series.



Norman Reedus in The Walking Dead