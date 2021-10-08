Reese Witherspoon was touched by a rare photo with her 9-year-old son from her second marriage

Reese Witherspoon recently shared a rare photo with her eldest son, 18-year-old Deacon. The snapshot aroused considerable interest among netizens. And the actress decided to repeat her success. Now the famous blonde decided to show how cute her youngest son is growing – Tennessee James Tota, whom the actress gave birth to her second husband 9 years ago.

Youngest son of the actress (photo: instagram.com/reesewitherspoon)

In the photo, the boy poses with his pet – a dog of the Labrador breed. They both lie on the floor, stroking Reese into the cell thoughtfully. The son of a star is dressed in a T-shirt with a print – a French bulldog flaunts on the guy’s chest, as well as jeans. In the caption, Witherspoon noted that the dog is Tennessee’s best friend.

Reese with family (photo: instagram.com/reesewitherspoon)

In response, she received an avalanche of pleasant words about both the boy and the puppy, which, according to netizens, is the best breed for children. “The boy and his dog”, “Sheer charm”, “So cute, each of them”, “Very cute”, “How cute he is,” write the followers of the 44-year-old actress.

Recall that Jim Toth is Reese’s second husband, with whom they got married in 2011 after a year of relationship. Previously, the actress was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom they lived from 1999 to 2008. The couple have two children: daughter Ava and son Deacon.