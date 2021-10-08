Resolut1on says VP should give up Dawnbreaker carries in TI10 matches | Dota 2

Ukrainian esportsman Roman Resolut1on Fominok shared his opinion about the choice Virtus.pro Dawnbreaker hero for carry position within The International 10 (2021) on Dota 2. On Twitter, he noted that now is the right time to change tactics.

I think it’s time to give up the dovna on Keri. Won a couple of games, showed an unexpected preparation, but it’s time to change direction and move on – Resolut1on (@ Resolut1on) October 8, 2021

On the first day of TI10, the composition Vitaly Save-Melnik won Team Undying and Allianceand also drew with OG… On the second day, VP lost T1 – at the time of publication of the material, the team is playing against Invictus Gaming…

Virtus.pro became the first team to choose Dawnbreaker at The International 2021. To find out why fans should positively assess the appearance of this hero in VP picks, see the article by Cybersport.ru author Vyacheslav PilotBaker Ipatov.

The International 10 runs from October 7th to 17th in Romania. The prize fund of the competition is more than $ 40 million. The group stage of the teams is played from the hotel, and the playoffs will take place at the National Arena in Bucharest – due to the coronavirus pandemic, spectators will not be allowed to enter the stadium.