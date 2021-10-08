Results of September 2021 for SubQuery | Blockchain24

Welcome to the latest monthly update from SubQuery. September has been a fruitful month for SubQuery as the developers announced fundraising and made huge strides across all areas of the business.

Fundraising round announced

Multilingual blogs and documentation

Exclusive workshops with the Discord community

Hackathon Encode Club

Community growth

Interview with Laya Heilpern

Progress on the SubQuery Network

New projects on SubQuery

Fundraising round announced

The developers were delighted to announce the closure of the $ 9M Series A fundraiser in September and were delighted with the feedback they received from all key cryptomedia. In addition to coverage on Coindesk, CoinTelegraph, The Block and many more, some of the top investors also posted news about it. Rennick Palli of Stratos Capital stated that SubQuery is “Google’s decentralized world” and that “SubQuery is the prototype of how Web 3 directors take what works from Web 2 and make it transparent, fair and community-driven.”

While Ninor Mansor of Arrington Capital shared in his league of parachains talk: “If parachains are nations and relay chains are an international alliance, then SubQuery is the common language – the lingua franca – of this new global order.”

Multilingual blogs and documentation

Since the mission of the project is to help make life easier for developers, the team is working hard to make SubQuery available to the global community. To achieve this goal, the developers are pleased to announce that the blog is on track to translate into 9 different languages. In addition, developer documentation is also under development, 4 languages ​​are already available.

Exclusive workshops via the Discord community

The developers are proud of their energetic and inclusive Discord community, led by Sally, the newest member of the team. There are several social channels, however Discord is the main community where developers share news and interact with everyone. The team recently invited the community to a series of exclusive workshops to learn more about SubQuery.

Hackathon Encode Club

To get closer to the developer community and demonstrate support for the ecosystem, the developers are pleased to sponsor the biggest challenge at the Polkadot hackathon from Encode Club. The team has partnered with Acala / Karura to help the community create several game-changing game apps.

Community growth

The community continues to grow at a rapid pace, and in September SubQuery crossed two key milestones: Twitter crossed the 10,000 subscriber milestone and the Discord group reached 3,000 members.

Interview with Laya Heilpern

Crypto influencer Laya Heilpern interviewed Sam and James about progress to date and thoughts on the future SubQuery decentralized network.

SubQuery Network Progress

Last month, developers really accelerated the work they are doing on the SubQuery Network, a decentralized and motivated future. SubQuery brought in new members to the team to get started on the code, as well as set up the tokenomics. The team is putting the finishing touches on the indexing proof, a necessary and significant work that ensures the equivalence of the two SubQuery indexers.

New projects

In September, the developers announced they are helping the Parallel Finance and DotMarketCap teams with their data needs.

Parallel Finance is a decentralized money market protocol that offers lending, rates and borrowing in the Polkadot ecosystem. SubQuery helps Parallel Finance store, parse, and query data on its current Heiko testnet. Some of this data is used directly in the new Parallel app to help users understand and analyze DeFi data.

“SubQuery is a great tool that brought traditional indexing and query technology to Parallel Heiko. The plug-and-play service really saved us a lot of time developing our own block indexing tool and maintaining our own solution.” – Parallel Finance.

In the case of DotMarketCap, SubQuery was responsible for communicating information regarding the second batch of Kusama Parachain auctions to DotMarketCap users. The collaboration was that the real-time data actually flowed from SubQuery into an existing project supported by SubVis and then picked up again by DotMarketCap. For SubQuery, this is the realization of the goal of creating an open marketplace for community data in Explorer, it also shows how symbiotic the Polkadot ecosystem is and how teams work together to achieve the common goal of a decentralized future.

