Review of the movie “The protagonist” with Ryan Reynolds: pure entertainment with a touch of inspirational edification

A Free City bank clerk named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) regularly feeds a fish (not named Wanda) every morning, puts on one of a dozen identical blue shirts, goes to work, where robberies happen on schedule, and does not suspect that the name has him not quite ordinary. And this is not surprising, because his best friend, who “protects” the bank with only his radiant smile, is called Buddy (Lil Rel Hoveri) … And everything else explodes every now and then, ten kinds of the same coffee are served in the coffee shop, an old woman wandering the streets is always looking for her kitty, and in parallel with ordinary people, like the Guy, who take everything for granted and live in the best of the worlds, there are others – people with glasses who do not obey any rules and turned Free City into a battlefield.

Ryan Reynolds in the movie “The Main Character”

Someone recognizes in this his, albeit condensed in places, but ordinary existence, and someone – the world of a video game, filled with weak-willed NPCs, scripted to repeat the same actions. And probably both will be right. Formally, the Guy really lives in a video game, but a timid social satire is easily guessed in this: on the one hand, on modern automatons who float with the flow of our common reality and use their cruel plutocrats (that is, gamers, “people with glasses”) – with another. The irony of the writers Matt Shankman and Zack Penn is caught in the name of the city Free City, which is inhabited by characters deprived of freedom of choice.

Shot from the film “The main character”

However, the Guy is not as simple as it seems. Unlike other inhabitants of Free City, he has a self-awareness that rapidly develops after meeting with the “other with glasses” walking around the city under the nickname Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) with her own mission – to find proof that the game is based on written by her and her by a friend of Kees (Joey Keery), a code stolen by the game corporation Soonami and its founder, the awkwardly exaggerated villain Antvan (Taika Waititi).

Shot from the film “The main character”

The guy takes to help her, takes off his pink glasses and puts on black ones, changes his blue shirt for a tight-fitting Henley T-shirt, finally falls in love with Molotovgirl, and in the finale realizes that he is just a revived artificial intelligence. Actually, the acquisition of this knowledge, which gives him freedom, is the plot arc of the Guy (it is no coincidence that the original title of the film Free Guy is “the guy freed”).

The “protagonist”, like most Disney films, is deeply polygenre. In addition to the already mentioned socio-political overtones, it contains elements of a romantic comedy (the line of Guy and Millie aka Molotovgirl), a typical buddy movie (humanizing a Guy with a Buddy) and action comedy. However, thanks to the high tempo and the same silly-sentimental tone, sustained by director Sean Levy, who previously directed mostly unpretentious comedies like “Night at the Museum”, the film looks smooth as soon as the ironed blue shirts for which the Boy has a weakness.

Alternating between low and high genres, “The protagonist”, like a roller coaster, gives the viewer (for example, the same bank clerk as the Guy) exactly what he comes to the cinema for – pure entertainment with a touch of inspirational edification.

Shot from the film “The main character”

