RFU and RPL will sign a new long-term contract for the championship

Pryadkin and RFU President Alexander Dyukov publicly argued about the connection between the amount of the contract for media rights and the possible reform of the championship system. Dyukov wanted to link the telecontract with the reform of the Russian championship system, which was developed by the Dutch company Hypercube. In his opinion, Broadcaster should have paid more if the reform of the championship took place. In addition, Dyukov stated that the RPL cannot exercise media rights without the approval of the RFU. Pryadkin noted that the issues of selling media rights and changing the format of the tournament should be separated.