RFU and RPL will sign a new long-term contract for the championship

The Russian Football Union (RFU) is close to an agreement with the Russian Premier League (RPL) to transfer the rights to host the Russian championship for eight years – until the end of the 2029/30 season. This was reported by RBC Sport, citing sources. The information is confirmed by journalist Ivan Karpov in his Telegram channel.
The current agreement expired in 2022. In the absence of violations, the agreement was automatically renewed for four years. Now the contract will be concluded for a longer period, but the payments of the Premier League to the RFU will also increase. Under the current agreement, the RPL paid 230 million per season, under the new agreement, the RFU will receive from 5 to 7.5% of all revenues.
On October 5, RPL and Match TV announced the signing of a new four-year contract to broadcast matches of the Russian championship. According to RBK-Sport, the TV channel will pay 6.6 billion rubles to the league. for the first two years and 7.7 billion rubles. – for the next two. Thus, only from income from media rights, the RFU will receive from the RPL from 330 million to 495 million rubles. In addition, according to Karpov, the Premier League will pay the costs of the referees.
This week, the RPL changed its president – instead of Sergei Pryadkin, who led the league since 2007, Ashot Khachaturyants, who previously worked on the RFU referee committee, was appointed acting.
Pryadkin and RFU President Alexander Dyukov publicly argued about the connection between the amount of the contract for media rights and the possible reform of the championship system. Dyukov wanted to link the telecontract with the reform of the Russian championship system, which was developed by the Dutch company Hypercube. In his opinion, Broadcaster should have paid more if the reform of the championship took place. In addition, Dyukov stated that the RPL cannot exercise media rights without the approval of the RFU. Pryadkin noted that the issues of selling media rights and changing the format of the tournament should be separated.
In mid-August, the Dutch company Hypercube and the RFU developed several options for reforming Russian football and, in particular, the RPL. The clubs considered the scenario called “Jupiter-16”. It meant dividing the RPL into groups and increasing the number of rounds from 30 to 34. It was assumed that this format would reduce the number of matches without tournament intrigue and add more top games to the calendar.