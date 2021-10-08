Russia – Slovakia: how the famous Slovak footballer Peter Dubovski died – goals for Cherchesov, Real Madrid, an accident

The Russian national team has so-so statistics in matches with Slovakia: 3 wins, 3 draws, 4 losses. And the first of the Slovaks greatly upset her Peter Dubovski… On March 8, 1995, in Kosice, a long-haired guy with number ten on his back slipped away from the tough guy Gorlukovich twice and packed a couple of balls into Cherchesov’s goal – one leg and one head each. The guests scored only once in response, thanks to Karpin’s efforts, and lost – 1: 2.





Dubovski was really cool back then. Compatriots invented pathetic nicknames for him (Divine Peter, Slovak Arrow, Golden Ten …), and he tried to match them. Peter had a powerful start in football and finished tragically at 28. An absurd accident broke her bright career. And if only a career …

In the united Czechoslovakia, the Czech Republic was always considered more football. Slovakia was poorer in all respects, including sports. Therefore, their new star in Bratislava was treated with trepidation and enthusiasm. Dubovski scored not just a lot from a young age – an abnormally large amount. Despite the fact that he has never been a classic center-forward, he has never been a player in the penalty area.

By the age of 21, Peter had time:

Shoot 51 goals in 59 appearances for Slovan;

twice become the top scorer of Czechoslovakia;

win the championship of Czechoslovakia;

take the title of player of the year in Slovakia.

Peter Dubovskm Photo: instagram.com/realoviedo

It was clear that such a handsome man would not stay too long at home. The collapse of Czechoslovakia accelerated the transfer. On January 1, 1993, the Czech Republic and Slovakia issued a “velvet divorce”, and six months later Dubovski left for Spain.

Real Madrid have watched him for almost two years – since the 19-year-old Bratislava kid had the audacity to score against the charismatic Paco Buyo in the UEFA Cup. In the summer of 1993, the Madrid grand came for Dubovski. Slovan could not resist the offer of the Spaniards – € 4.3 million in modern money terms. The young Slovak became the most expensive acquisition of Real Madrid in that “window”. For comparison: Ivan “the Terrible” Zamorano a year earlier was bought from “Sevilla” for almost a million cheaper. Don Balon magazine, welcoming the newcomer, played with his name in the title on the cover in the spirit of the time: DuGOLsky.

Peter Dubovski at Real Madrid Photo: Don Balon

Only in practice it didn’t work out with goals. The difficulties of adaptation, natural for a native of the former socialist camp, were superimposed on the burden of expectations and the highest – and what else could it be in the best club in the world of the 20th century? – competition. Madrid had what it needed – and the “grandfathers” are not that old, and the young are no longer green. In addition to the seasoned Butrageno and Zamorano, local talents – Alfonso, Dani – claimed the places in the attack. Coach Floro patiently allocated playing time to Dubovski, but somehow it did not work out right away. Dubo scored his first goal of the season (Lugano in the Cup Winners’ Cup) in September, and his second and last goal six and a half months later. After replacing Floro with Vicente del Bosque. Real Madrid finished the championship in a humiliatingly low fourth place, 11 points from Barcelona and Deportivo. Old del Bosque was again pushed into supporting roles, and Jorge Valdano did not see the Slovak legionnaire in his schemes.





The “golden” season of the capital’s club Dubovski sat on the bench practically without any creeps (9 matches, 1 goal in all tournaments). In this very difficult period, Peter came off on the Russian national team in Kosice. True, his double did not make much of an impression on the club coach. Until the end of the championship, Valdano carved out 25 minutes on the field for Dubovski (in two runs), and in the summer they parted to mutual relief. There was no reason for the coach to keep the ambitious legionnaire on the bank while his prodigy Raul was rapidly gaining strength.

Dubovski spent the last five years of his career – and life – at Real Madrid, from Oviedo. This team did not covet medals-cups, but periodically nibbled on the giants and kept confident in the middle of the table. Already in the third round of the new season, “Oviedo” slammed “Real” at the “Santiago Bernabeu” 3: 2 – can you imagine what emotions the Slovak rejected by Madrid experienced then? In Asturias, Dubovski regained confidence and peace of mind.

Six months later Dubovski arrived in Oviedo from Spartak Viktor Onopko. Close mentally, they quickly found a common language and played together for four and a half years.

“I knew Peter in absentia before – his transfer to Real was a high-profile event,” he told the Championship. Onopko… – When I came to Oviedo, he was already playing there. Both Slavs, we quickly became friends, lived in the same room, often walked. On the road we went to El Corte Ingles – a popular chain of stores in Spain, like our Mega. He liked wandering around the mall, looking at expensive things, perfumes. And in Oviedo Dubovski took me to training. He had a Jeep Grand Cherokee with an engine capacity of under 5 liters. So Peter turned off the engine at every traffic light. I somehow could not resist, asked: “Why?” – “Gasoline, – he says, – I save!”. I laughed: “Come on, why did you take such a gluttonous car ?!”

Victor Onopko at Oviedo Photo: from the personal archive of Viktor Onopko

Petya was a kind person and a very gifted football player. It stood out for its specific technique, stroke, and most importantly – for intelligence. I played more on the attack, as a clean striker or in the top ten, but I could also go to the support zone. He performed the standards well, scored. Oviedo Dubovski is still remembered by fans and former teammates, his death was a tragedy for the whole world football. ”

On May 31, 2000, the Oviedo buddies played against each other – within the framework of the friendly match Russia – Slovakia at Dynamo (1: 1). Onopko was the captain of the hosts, Dubovski was in charge in the attack of the guests. Peter took part in the only scoring combination of the Slovaks in the middle of the first half, in the second he grabbed the yellow one, was replaced a quarter of an hour before the end and received the highest score in his team from SE (6.5).

This was the last match in Dubovsky’s life.

Had Slovakia been selected for Euro 2000, its fate would have probably been different. But they finished the qualification third, and instead of the Benelux that summer Dubovski went to Thailand to relax with his girlfriend, brother and daughter-in-law. The vacation ended in tragedy.

Victor Onopko ex-captain of the Russian national team “I was on vacation with my family in Marbella when the president of Oviedo, Eugenio Prieto, phoned. He told the terrible news: Dubovski was killed. Half a team flocked to Bratislava for the funeral. There was a touching ceremony in the church, the players were carrying the coffin. Ridiculous death! As I was told, he took a photo at a waterfall in Tae, stepped back, slipped on a stone – and fell into a gorge from a 20-meter height. The medics could not get to him for several hours – the place is hard to reach, the helicopter has nowhere to land. When they finally raised him, Peter was still alive, but, apparently, he had already lost too much blood. In fact, he died in the arms of the bride … “

Peter and Aurelia Photo: Facebook page of Aurelia Caraba

Twenty years later, she told a touching story to the Spanish El Mundo. Going through Peter’s things after the funeral, the girl found a receipt for ordering a wedding ring. Aurelia received the most coveted gift from her beloved man after his death.