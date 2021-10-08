https://rsport.ria.ru/20211008/gimnastika-1753649651.html
Russian “artist” described Viner-Usmanova in three words
Russian “artist” described Viner-Usmanova in three words – RIA Novosti Sport, 10/08/2021
Russian “artist” described Viner-Usmanova in three words
2016 Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Anastasia Maksimova spoke about working with the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics
2021-10-08T12: 16
2021-10-08T12: 16
2021-10-08T12: 23
MOSCOW, October 8 – RIA Novosti. 2016 Olympic champion in rhythmic gymnastics Anastasia Maksimova spoke about working with the head of the All-Russian Federation of Rhythmic Gymnastics (VFHG) and the head coach of the Russian national team Irina Viner-Usmanova. that it is necessary to work hard to achieve the result. She also noted that such motivation helps athletes and leads to victories. She is constantly with us, in the gym, from day to day, from month to month! So I recalled the pre-Olympic training camp in Vladivostok, when we finished training at two in the morning. So all this time Irina Alexandrovna did not leave the gym for a second! I don’t understand when she is resting, “the Olympic champion shared her opinion.
