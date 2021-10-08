Ryan Gosling, Patrick Dempsey and Naomi Osaka at the presentation of the new watch in Beverly Hills

Stars, journalists and friends of the TAG Heuer brand gathered in Beverly Hills yesterday to congratulate actor Ryan Gosling on his new “appointment” – he recently became TAG Heuer’s International Ambassador.

We are delighted to be back in Los Angeles to personally introduce Ryan Gosling as the newest member of the TAG Heuer family. Our brand has strong historical ties to Hollywood, which is why we are back at this iconic location for such an important announcement. Ryan is fearless as an actor and constantly strives for excellence. We are thrilled to enter into this unique partnership that embodies such an authentic and strong combination of values ​​and ambition between Ryan and TAG Heuer, and from which we expect great moments, ”said Frederic Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

At the cocktail party, which took place in a private villa in Beverly Hills, other guests included Hollywood actor Patrick Dempsey, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, Olympic sprinter Sidney McLaughlin and many others. All of them were also able to appreciate the new collection of 13 TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands watches. The new models are a modern and elegant take on the iconic TAG Heuer chronograph, first seen in the 1960s.

Ryan Gosling

Partnering with such an iconic brand, which has been a pillar of excellence for over 160 years, was a simple and natural decision. I really enjoyed working on the first ad campaign with Pari Dukovic, a photographer whose work I admire, ”said Ryan Gosling.

Naomi Osaka

Patrick and Jillian Dempsey

Sydney McLaughlin and Frederic Arnault