Ryan Gosling, Patrick Dempsey and other guests of the private presentation of the watch brand

The Swiss luxury watchmaker hosted a private event in Beverly Hills dedicated to the brand’s new ambassador, Ryan Gosling, and the presentation of the updated TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands models, which the actor chose to launch the first ever collaboration with the brand.

Following Ryan Gosling’s long-awaited announcement as its new Ambassador, TAG Heuer has invited select guests, international editors, influencers and partners to a private villa in Beverly Hills, California, to celebrate this momentous event with a high-profile partnership.

“We are delighted to be back in Los Angeles to personally introduce Ryan Gosling as a new member of the TAG Heuer family. Our brand has strong historical ties to Hollywood, which is why we are back at this iconic location for such an important announcement. Ryan is fearless as an actor and constantly strives for excellence. We are delighted to be entering into this unique partnership that embodies this authentic and strong combination of values ​​and ambition between Ryan and TAG Heuer, and from which we look forward to great moments. ” – says Frederic Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer.

“Partnering with such an iconic brand that has been a pillar of excellence for over 160 years was a simple and natural decision. I really enjoyed working on the first ad campaign with Pari Dukovic, a photographer whose work I admire. ” Ryan Gosling says.

The cocktail party took place at a private villa in Beverly Hills and was attended by many TAG Heuer ambassadors and brand friends, including Hollywood actor Patrick Dempsey, Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka, Olympic sprinter Sidney McLaughlin and many more. During the evening, host of the ceremony, American playwright, actor and philanthropist Jeremy O. Harris, invited Ryan Gosling and Frederick Arnault, CEO of TAG Heuer, to the stage to highlight the beginning of the partnership and unveil the new collection of 13 TAG Heuer Carrera Three Hands watches. The new models are a modern and elegant take on the iconic TAG Heuer chronograph, first seen in the 1960s. The award-winning New York-based photographer Pari Dukovic was also not overlooked for his stunning images of Ryan’s first campaign for TAG Heuer. The evening also hosted a concert by the Canadian electronic music group Desire and Johnny Jewel.

The event officially marks the beginning of TAG Heuer’s long-term and fruitful partnership with Ryan Gosling, the first for a talented actor, and which will be reflected in a multitude of projects in the near future, including collaborative watch designs. Together, they will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible, shaping the new path of contemporary, elegant, yet timeless luxury watchmaking in the long run.