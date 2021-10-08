Ryan Reynolds blabbed: when to expect “Deadpool 3” and what is its current status

Perhaps, everyone here has been strongly and for a long time worried about the fate of the obscene chatty and just not very decent Ryan Reynolds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, Kevin Feige turned out to be a man of his word, and a mercenary in a red tights will not only be accepted into the family, but, it seems, will even be allowed to throw dicks as usual. At least, this is hinted at by the promised not at all family rating R. So now the whole question is only when exactly to wait Deadpool 3…

The actor himself slightly opened the veil of secrecy – they say, everything is fine, the work is in full swing, and there are good chances that they will start filming next year:

You want percentages. I do not even know. I would say 50 to 50. It is really in active development, and we are gaining good shape. Next year? Very likely. I would give 70% for this. It’s just a daily process. It takes a long time to write the script, and I’m working with Molino on that. They are incredibly talented and intelligent. They understand this world perfectly, so it will be very funny.

Talented and smart – this is about the sisters Wendy Molino and Lizzie Molino-Logelyn in charge of the script. Hopefully someone with eggs will shoot. Well, they simply must return Baccarin and Zazi Bitts to Morena.