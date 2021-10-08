Ryan Reynolds, Rita Ora and ten other stars selling booze

In addition to acting and singing careers, celebrities sometimes release something more material under their own brand, and often it turns out to be alcoholic beverages

It has already become quite common to manufacture cosmetics, clothing, or luxury goods under the brands of a particular star. However, more and more celebrities try to be original and do not dwell on such obvious things. And then they decide to release alcoholic beverages. And this is quite logical, because if only real fans buy cosmetics, perfumes, or underwear, then there may be much more hunters for alcohol. From the list of celebrities Focus chose the most unexpected stars in the production of booze.

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds / Photo: Aviation American Gin [+–]

The star of the movie “Deadpool”, husband of actress Blake Lively and father of three daughters took up the production of Aviation gin. And already several years ago. He actively advertises it on his Instagram and claims it is “the best gin in the world” that everyone should try.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora / Photo: Prоspero Tequila [+–]

The British singer, originally from Kosovo, has joined the production of Prospero tequila. Remarkably, Prospero Tequila was created by Stella Angiano, one of the first female tequila distillers in the world. “Stella and her team are incredibly passionate about what they do and gave me the opportunity to collaborate on a project dedicated to all women,” said the singer and invited all her fans to celebrate her success with a shot of tequila.

Dan Aykroyd

Dan Aykroyd / Photo: Variety [+–]

The Ghostbusters star decided to produce vodka. The drink, called Crystal Head, is bottled in the shape of a skull, created by designer John Alexander. And the actor loves to advertise the drink, saying that it is “a symbol of life, reflecting strength and enlightenment.”

Sammy Hagar from Van Halen

Sammy Hagar / Photo: Sammyʼs Beach Bar [+–]

The former vocalist of the cult hard rock band distinguished himself not only with strong vocals, but also with the production of two spirits at once. The first was Cabo Wabo tequila, and then a rum called Sammyʼs Beach Bar. Sammy claims that the bottle contains “the true spirit of Hawaii.” Sammy also had a hand in creating another tequila brand, together with Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine – Santo Mezquila.

David Beckham

David Beckham / Photo: Haig Club [+–]

The legendary footballer, having completed his career, devoted himself to his family, filming in commercials and films, and, like a true Briton, took up the production of whiskey. Bottled in blue square bottles, Haig Club is produced by Beckham in collaboration with renowned British producer Simon Fuller.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum / Photo: Born and Bred [+–]

A native of Alabama, who, among other things, is also famous for home brewing, he started producing his own vodka, after, in his own words, “he did not find anything worthy of American production.” Born and Bred vodka, the actor claims, has “a mild taste and leaves a cool feeling in the mouth.”

Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey / Photo: Wild Turkey [+–]

The actor collaborated with the famous Kentucky brand Wild Turkey for a long time: he starred in commercials and even led an advertising campaign. And only recently he “matured” to release something of his own. Longbranch is a bourbon, with hints of vanilla, spice and a smoky flavor.

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson / Photo: King St. Vodka [+–]

The star of the films “Bride Wars” and “The Key to All Doors” recently announced the creation of her own vodka brand. King St. Vodka. “I’ve always found the liquor industry fascinating, and I love the Dirty Martini (a cocktail of vodka, dry vermouth and canned olive liquid), so I thought it would be fun to make the vodka to your liking, put it on to the bar and treat her friends with it “, – said the actress. Her vodka is distilled seven times, is gluten free and has a “smooth and clean taste.”

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx / Photo: Nicholas Maggio / Brown Sugar Bourbon [+–]

The star of the movie “Django Unchained” decided to go into production of bourbon after having tasted it at numerous parties. BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon – soft with notes of cinnamon and brown sugar. The company, created back in 2016, Jamie bought out relatively recently. And now I’m happy to announce that everyone who tastes his bourbon invariably “falls in love with him”, as does the actor himself.

50 Cent

50 cent / Photo: Le Chemin Du Roi e Chemin Du Roi [+–]

The famous rapper and actor decided not to exchange for whiskey and vodka, but to create something truly luxurious. His champagne Le Chemin du Roi, which means “King’s Move”, is represented by a line of brut, rose and blanc-de-blanc, and a bottle of the latter will cost connoisseurs $ 999. The champagne grapes are grown in France, and each bottle is hand-pasted with a 14-karat gold checkerboard emblem.

Snoop dogg

Snoop Dogg / Photo: Instagram snoopdogg [+–]

The rap veteran released the hit song Gin & Juice 26 years ago, then mixed the largest gin and juice cocktail at 126 gallons that earned a place in the Guinness Book of Records, and now started producing gin under his own brand INDOGGO Gin. The drink is distilled five times, prepared with seven herbs and has notes of strawberry and citrus

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson / Photo: Instagram The Rock [+–]

The Jumanji star has always been a tequila lover, so no wonder he went into making his own. He revealed the name only last fall. Tequila Teremana is named with a meaning, where “Tera is the Earth, and Mana is the powerful Polynesian spirit that guides us.” The actor also said that the release of the drink was preceded by years of work and tastings.