Salavat Yulaev – Jokerit. Forecast and bet for 2.11 / Hockey predictions

In the Kontinental Hockey League regular season match, Salavat Yulaev will host Jokerit. The game will take place at the Ufa-Arena on October 8. The meeting starts at 17:00 Moscow time. Salavat Yulaev – Jokerit: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Salavat Yulaev”

After 14 fights, the Ufa team has 22 points. With such statistics of points scored, the team ranks second in the Eastern Conference standings.

In the new season “Salavat Yulaev” squeezed in with seven wins in a row in regulation time. And on September 21, his unbeaten streak was killed by Severstal (1: 2).

After an unexpected defeat in Cherepovets, the wards Tomi Lams gave out three more victories. They beat SKA (4: 2), Lokomotiv (3: 2 OT) and Avtomobilist (3: 2).

All predictions for the KHL

In the next two meetings, the greens were left without glasses. Yulaevtsy merged with Siberia (1: 3) and Ak Barsu (0: 2). In their last match, Salavat Yulaev smashed Sochi (3: 0).

“Jokerit”

The team, representing the city of Helsinki, played 15 matches in the regular season, in which they took 23 points. In the standings of the West, he broke into first place.

After two misfires at the start of the season “Jokerit” took out opponents 11 times in a row. A win-win series of “clowns” began with a duel against “Traktor” on September 6 (5: 4 OT).

The last three meetings of the segment without defeat wards Lauri Maryamaki held at the Hartwall Arena. At home, the Finns dealt with Sochi (4: 2), Ak Bars (4: 3 OT) and Severstal (4: 1).

Broke off the 11-match series without defeats “Jokerit” in the confrontation with “Tractor” in Chelyabinsk (2: 3 B). And in the recent game, the Jokers suffered from Avtomobilist (1: 5).

Forecast and rate

The victory of Salavat Yulaev is estimated at 2.18, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.20, and for the victory of “Jokerit” – 2.79…

After the previous loss of points, the “jesters” will certainly want to regain your win-win shape …

It will be difficult to fight against one of the strongest teams of the East at the moment, but an excessive desire can help the Finns to take points in Ufa. Our forecast and bid – victory for Jokerit in the match for 2.11.