Salavat Yulaev will accept the inconvenient Jokerit. Preview October 8: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

In four matches of the next playing day of the KHL regular championship, Salavat Yulaev can beat Jokerit at home for the first time in almost six years, Daniel Odette can beat Vityaz’s club record, Barys can beat another top rival, and Andrey Nazarov can win the first victory as the head coach of Sochi.

Evgeny Mikhailov specially for khl.ru Share this Direct link to material Print

The least productive team of the current season, Siberia, was able to win in the last meeting, beating Dynamo Riga (3: 1). “Vityaz” today will complete a difficult trip to the east. In two meetings, Yuri Babenko’s charges scored only one point, losing to Amur (1: 2 B) and Admiral (2: 3). The big difference between today’s rivals is in the percentage of realization of the majority. In Siberia, it is one of the worst in the league (9.3), while Vityaz is adjacent to the top teams, using 27.4% of attempts. If the hosts have problems with the attack, the Podolsk team is rather weak from behind, conceding more than three goals per game on average.

Due to an injury to the lower body, Siberia lost a striker for about a month Viktor Komarov… Previously placed on the disclaimer list Andrey Ermakov on Thursday, the contract was terminated by mutual agreement.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Goalkeeper of “Siberia” Harri syateri one successful match separates from the mark of 100 victories in the KHL. Podolchan forward Daniel Odette scores points for 10 games in a row (8 + 6). Today he can break the club record for longest hitting streak, which he now shares with Gleb Klimenko (10 matches in a row in the 2008/2009 season). Viktor Antipin two points are not enough to reach the 200-point mark in the KHL. The next goal is the 100th for Fedor Malykhina in the League.

Siberia Abandoned washers 87 Face-to-face victories Knight 68 Abandoned washers

Last season, Vityaz won both matches against Siberia, in Novosibirsk the guests were stronger with a score of 2: 1.

Traumatized

Barys approaches the meeting with SKA in high spirits. Two days ago to the wards Yuri Mikhailis managed to defeat Avangard on their ice (1: 0). Shouldn’t we now aim at another top rival? For the army team, the away series will begin today. The last two matches in St. Petersburg to the team Valeria Bragina managed to hold without a single missed puck, Neftekhimik (2: 0) and Lokomotiv (1: 0) were out of work. SKA is in the top three in the West, the hosts are balancing on the border of the playoff zone in the Eastern Conference.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Dry series of goalkeeper of St. Petersburg Lars Johansson now has nearly two hours of net play time (119 minutes and 58 seconds). His counterpart from Barys Yoni Ortio impenetrable 65:27. For Emil Galimova and Vasily Tokranova next programs will be the hundredth in the KHL.

Barys Abandoned washers 61 Face-to-face victories SKA 112 Abandoned washers

Last season the teams defeated each other once at home, Barys won in a series of shots (3: 2 B).

Traumatized

Salavat Yulaev and Jokerit started the season well, but the winning streak cannot go on forever. In October, the Ufa team lost to Siberia (1: 3) and Ak Bars (0: 2), ahead of today’s match Sochi was beaten (3: 0). Jokerit won 11 matches in a row, after which they made two misfires in the Urals in the games against Traktor (2: 3 B) and Avtomobilist (1: 5). Lauri Maryamaki after the match in Yekaterinburg, he noted that his team had forgotten how to prepare for the games. In addition to retired for a long time Henrik Haapala, participation in today’s game is in question Marco Anttila and Alex Grant… Of course, it will be interesting to see how the legionnaires of Salavat Yulaev will play against the Finnish team. In face-to-face meetings with “Jokerit”, the Ufa team is the best. Hartikainen theme, seven times in his career hitting the gate of the “Jokers”.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Guardian of the hosts gates Juha Metsola impenetrable 99 minutes and 59 seconds. With 95% of saved shots and a safety factor of 1.21, he is one of the best goalkeepers of the current season.

Salavat Yulaev Abandoned washers 29 Face-to-face victories Jokerite 35 Abandoned washers

Salavat Yulaev has been unable to beat Jokerit on home ice since October 24, 2015.

Traumatized

The change of the head coach has not yet qualitatively transformed Sochi. WITH Andrey Nazarov on the coaching bridge, the southerners lost with a total score of 3-10 to Dinamo Minsk and Salavat Yulaev. Today’s rivals are outsiders in the Western Conference. Sochi with 8 points takes the last place, the residents of Riga go one position higher with 12 points. The hosts have one of the worst attacks in the League with 24 goals in 15 games. However, today’s opponent has scored only two more goals. At the same time, the residents of Riga play pretty well in the majority, realizing every fourth attempt.

Team leaders in the last five KHL games

Sochi goalkeeper Magnus Hellberg – in the list of the best shutouts in the current season (2). Most points scored in the last five matches Janis Jaks (1 + 2) and Artyom Nikolaev (0 + 3). Rigans have the most productive in the same segment – Nikolay Eliseev – 2 + 1.

HC Sochi Abandoned washers 57 Face-to-face victories Dynamo 35 Abandoned washers

The teams have already held one face-to-face meeting this season. On September 27, Dynamo beat the Leopards at home with a score of 2: 1. This victory was only the third in the history of the confrontation, which totals a total of 17 games.