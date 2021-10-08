https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20210520/khayek-1733172399.html

MOSCOW, May 20 / Radio Sputnik. Hollywood star Salma Hayek told Variety that she became tired on the set after suffering from COVID-19. According to “Dni.ru”, the 54-year-old actress after an illness began to appear in Ridley Scott’s film “Gucci House”. Hayek admitted that it was the perfect shoot for her, but she quickly got tired. Shortness of breath and fatigue haunt Salma after she contracted the coronavirus last year. It took the actress about two months to fight COVID-19, according to the Moscow 24 TV channel. There was a time when she had to continuously lie under an oxygen mask. Despite the doctors’ persuasions, Salma Hayek refused hospitalization – she decided that if she was destined to die, then let it happen at home, not in the hospital. Earlier, Sputnik radio reported that Tatyana Protsenko, the actress who played Malvina, had died. … Only selected quotes in our Telegram channel.

