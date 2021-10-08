Salma Hayek lures into a parallel world in the “Bliss” trailer

https://ria.ru/20210113/hayek-1592838005.html

MOSCOW, January 13 – RIA Novosti. A trailer for the romantic drama with elements of fiction “Bliss” directed by Mike Cahill (“Another Land”) with Owen Wilson and Salma Hayek in the lead roles has appeared on the web. residence that claims the world is a computer generated illusion. Greg realizes that there is some truth in her words. However, his adult daughter Emily (played by Nesta Cooper) is trying to return her father to her version of the surrounding reality, which Isabelle considers unreal. “This becomes the main dramatic question of the film: whose version is more like the truth? Isabelle or Emily?” “I wanted to tell a story about the fragility of the mind and the malleability of human perception. So, I wanted to make a film that would show different ways of seeing what is happening without criticism or judgment,” added Cahill. “Bliss” will premiere on February 5 on Amazon Prime Video. …

