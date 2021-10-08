Salma Hayek talks to her breasts in new comedy series

MOSCOW, February 5 – RIA Novosti. Actress Salma Hayek will star in the new comedy series A Boob’s Life, reports Deadline.

Hayek, 54, will play Leslie, 40, who is in midlife crisis. In despair, a woman begins to conduct psychotherapeutic conversations with her breasts, perceiving this part of the body as an excellent interlocutor.

The show, which is billed as a comedy, in fact raises a serious problem of the perception of the female body in modern culture, and, according to Hayek, touches on the issues of sexism and feminism that are relevant to society.

The series is based on Leslie Lehr’s The Dummy Life: How America’s Obsession Shaped Me and You, due out in March 2020.

The new series will be available to watch on the HBO Max streaming service. Salma Hayek will also executive produce the project. Cynthia Mort, author of Say You Love Me, is announced as the showrunner.

Hayek had a tumultuous start to the year: on February 5, the fantastic drama Bliss premiered on Amazon Prime, in which she starred opposite Owen Wilson.

