https://ria.ru/20210205/grud-1596220951.html

Salma Hayek talks to her breasts in new comedy series

Salma Hayek talks to her breasts in a new comedy series – Russia news today

Salma Hayek talks to her breasts in new comedy series

Actress Salma Hayek will star in the new comedy series A Boob’s Life, reports Deadline. RIA Novosti, 05.02.2021

2021-02-05T18: 23

2021-02-05T18: 23

2021-02-05T18: 23

the culture

USA

films

serials

salma hayek

culture News

movies and TV series

what to see

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147522/72/1475227259_0-0:3428:1929_1920x0_80_0_0_1aa07214b9851040cae770ba2d4264bc.jpg

MOSCOW, February 5 – RIA Novosti. Actress Salma Hayek will star in the new comedy series A Boob’s Life, reports Deadline. 54-year-old Hayek will play Leslie, 40, who is in midlife crisis. In despair, a woman begins to conduct psychotherapeutic conversations with her breasts, perceiving this part of the body as an excellent interlocutor. The show, which is billed as a comedy, in fact raises a serious problem of the perception of the female body in modern culture, as well as, according to Hayek, touches on the issues of sexism and feminism that are relevant to society. Shaped Me and You, “due out in March 2020. The new series will be available to watch on the HBO Max streaming service. Salma Hayek will also executive produce the project. Cynthia Mort, author of Say You Love Me, is announced as the showrunner. Hayek had a tumultuous start to the year: on February 5, the fantastic drama Bliss premiered on Amazon Prime, in which she starred opposite Owen Wilson.

https://ria.ru/20210205/marvel-1596043735.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/147522/72/1475227259_0-0:3428:2571_1920x0_80_0_0_281c494e7c731c1e2b5b54e1dcfcc23d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

usa, movies, TV series, salma hayek, cultural news, movies and TV series, what to see