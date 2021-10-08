Saudi Foundation bought Newcastle and made it one of the richest clubs – 08/10/2021

A consortium from Saudi Arabia became the new owner of the English Premier League (Premier League) club Newcastle United. This was reported on the website of the Premier League.

“Following the completion of the Premier League owners and directors test, the club was sold to a consortium with immediate effect. Legal disputes related to which organizations would own and / or be able to control the club after the takeover, ”the Premier League said in a statement.

The leadership of the league noted that they received guarantees from the consortium that the government of Saudi Arabia will not interfere in the management of the club. “All parties agreed that a settlement is necessary to end the long-term uncertainty for fans over club ownership,” the Premier League said.

Newcastle was founded in 1892, during its history the team became the champion of England four times, won the FA Cup six times and became the owner of the country’s Super Cup. The team earned their last trophy in 1955, winning the FA Cup.