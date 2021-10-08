Selena Gomez’s house was sold for $ 5 million

Who got the mansion of the star has not yet been reported.

American rapper French Montana sold a house in California that was previously owned by Selena Gomez. He valued the 7,786-square-foot mansion at $ 5 million.

The 36-year-old musician first put it up for sale last year. Then he asked for $ 6.6 million for him. A new attempt to sell real estate took place in April. This time, the rapper was hoping to bail out $ 4.99 million. Ultimately, he managed to get $ 1,000 more.

The rapper, whose real name is Karim Harbush, bought the mansion from Selena Gomez in 2016 for $ 3.3 million, although she initially asked for $ 4.5 million.

The main house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and five fireplaces, a wine cellar, cinema, billiard room and an impressive kitchen. Also on a huge territory there is a guest house, which was transformed by the rapper into a recording studio.

The musician is reported to have modernized the house several times after buying it from the singer. In addition to setting up a new recording studio, which he spent $ 400,000 to renovate, Harbush also repainted the turquoise and purple walls left over from Selena Gomez’s time, according to PEOPLE.

