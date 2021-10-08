Serena Williams and doping: how an American tennis player and her sister Venus were allowed to use illegal drugs

Nobody would have known about this if five years ago hackers had not hacked into the base of the anti-doping agency.

In the fall of 2016, another doping scandal flared up in the world of sports. A group of hackers Fancy Bears obtained access to classified documents of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and published this data. It turned out that a whole group of athletes, including sisters Serena and Venus Williams, received special permission from WADA to use prohibited drugs, that is, in fact, they legally take doping.





As it became known from these documents, Serena was allowed to use oxycodone, hydromorphone, prednisone, prednisolone and methylprednisolone in 2010, 2014 and 2015. The first two drugs are powerful opioid pain relievers. The rest are glucocorticosteroids, which affect the hormonal balance of athletes. These anti-inflammatories are usually prohibited for use during competition.





The eldest of the sisters, Venus, also received permission to use the same anti-inflammatory and asthma medications. In 2011, Williams Sr.was diagnosed with Sjogren’s syndrome, a severe autoimmune disease that affects connective tissue, causes muscle and joint pain, and fatigue. Immediately after the publication of secret documents, WADA Venus Williams issued a statement on her social networks, where she said that the decision on her case was taken by a group of independent doctors who were “completely impartial and had no reason to give concessions and competitive advantage.”





How is it possible that these tennis players have been using drugs prohibited for all athletes for many years? Quite simply, Serena, Venus and some other athletes have issued the so-called therapeutic exceptions (TUE) from WADA. Usually, information about such exceptions is an element of medical confidentiality and therefore is never publicly disclosed. It is not surprising that for a long time the sports community did not suspect that the sisters were playing on potent drugs. And when the whole story about TUE got out, the sisters, of course, were bombarded with questions on this topic. Serena’s reaction was not always calm.





Shortly after the revealed WADA documents appeared, Serena, during an interview with French TV, upon hearing a question about TUE, simply got up and left. In the spring of 2018, during her first Indian Wells post-maternity leave, Williams Jr. was asked again about therapeutic exceptions. In particular, the journalist was interested in an episode in Serena’s career, when, during the victorious Roland Garros 2015 for herself, she allegedly did not issue a TUE in time for the use of prohibited drugs. Hearing this question, the American gave a whole tirade: “I took doping because I didn’t get my TUE on time? I have never tested positive for drug tests. I’ve always had therapeutic exceptions. Go and check. Were they expired? No no no. I would not have been able to play at Roland Garros if I had not received the TUE, because that year I was incredibly ill. I have always been an amazingly honest athlete and have always been proud of it. I don’t want to ever have to tell my daughter that her mother is a liar. If someone wants to defeat me, then let him do it in a fair fight. “





It must be said that the Williams sisters are not the only tennis players to have received a TUE. This number includes, for example, the King of Soil Rafael Nadal. According to data released by hackers, in 2009 the Spaniard received permission to use betamethasone, a steroid that helps reduce inflammation. The Spaniard was also allowed to use corticotropin in 2012 when he was recovering from a new knee injury and did not take part in official competitions for six months.





American Bethany Mattec Sands received a therapeutic exemption from the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for the use of hydrocortisone and dehydroepiandrosterone, a steroid hormone. However, WADA did not allow her to use the latter drug. The American tennis player appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but was refused there. Petra Kvitova from the Czech Republic suffers from asthma, so she was allowed to use two drugs – albuterol and formoterol. She received permission in 2009, and since then there have been no changes.