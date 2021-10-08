Slovakia will upset Russia again, Germany will defeat Romania: we bet on football with odds of 10 or more – 10/08/2021

Russia – Slovakia

Forecast: victory of Slovakia and total under 1.5 – coefficient 11.

A source: RIA News”

The situation in the group is clear for the Russian national team: if Karpin’s team wants to fight for direct access to the 2022 World Cup from the first place, not a point can be lost in the October matches. However, huge problems with the composition interfered with these plans: Golovin, Ionov, Samoshnikov had injuries, Dziuba refused to go, Fernandez ended his career in the national team. As luck would have it, Smolov and the top scorer of the RPL Agalarov had a decline in the last rounds. For Slovakia, this is the last opportunity to catch at least second place. At the same time, her strengths are simple and understandable: tight defense, playing on counterattacks and standards at the enemy’s goal. So the Slovaks won at home, they can also win in Kazan.

After downloading the Winline application and registering, you will receive a free bet of 1000 rubles, which can be wagered on any event. If the bet in the amount of 1,000 rubles on the victory of Slovakia and the total is less than 1.5 wins, then the winnings will be 11,000 rubles.

Germany – Romania

Forecast: Germany wins and the total is over 3.5, with the first half ending in a draw – odds 12.

The new German coach Flick has an impressive start to a new stage in his career. The Bundestim won all three matches in September by a total margin of 12-0. Yes, the rivals were not the strongest, but under Loew the Germans, for example, lost to North Macedonia at home in March. Flick knows many of the national team players well because they played with him at Bayern Munich. The game model is similar here, the only thing is that Werner must replace Lewandowski. Romania also had three matches in September with zero, and if not for a draw with the Macedonians, it would now be in second place in the group. On October 11, Romania is waiting for the most important match with Armenia, perhaps, coach Rado will focus on this meeting. And with Germany the chances are slim anyway.

Cyprus – Croatia

Forecast: Croatia will win in the second half, both teams will score after the break – odds 11.

It is interesting that Croatia, having lost in the 1st round of this qualifying round to the Slovenes, did not concede a single goal in the next 5 matches. 4 wins and a draw in Moscow helped Dalic’s team take the lead in Group H. The Croats score a little (8 goals in 6 matches), but due to their reliable defense their difference between goals scored and conceded is better than that of Russia. Cyprus only in March frightened rivals and took points away from them. In September, the Cypriots lost all three matches, including Malta. They have the worst attack in this group, so the chances of a positive outcome are only mathematical. At the same time, after the break, the hosts can upset the relaxed Croats once.

Latvia – Netherlands

Forecast: The Netherlands will win 3: 1 – odds 11.

A source: AFP 2021

The Netherlands is on fire under the old new coach van Gaal. In September, the Dutch shipped 4 balls to the Montenegrins, and another 6 to Turkey. The only misfire happened with the Norwegians (1: 1), but the Orange ones still came out on top in the group due to the difference between goals scored and conceded. And this difference will become even better, because now they are playing with Latvia and Gibraltar. The Latvians can sometimes take points away from someone (usually someone is Turkey), but in general, this is a weak national team, and it cannot do it against the motivated Netherlands. Let’s try to guess the exact score here with a difference of two goals – with the same difference the Dutch beat Latvia at home in March (2: 0).

In BC Winline you can get a free bet of 1000 rubles – no wagering and no deposit. It is enough to download the Winline application and register. Free bet can be bet on any event. For example, if you bet on the victory of the Netherlands with a score of 3: 1 and guess right, then 1,000 rubles will turn into 11,000.

Turkey – Norway

Forecast: victory of Turkey and total over 4.5 – odds 10.

In Turkey, big changes: the failed coach Gunesh was replaced by the budding Kuntz of the German Olympic team. Until recently, a German candidate was also considered in Russia, but in the end he got a job in Turkey. It is not known whether the Turks will have time to quickly adapt to the new requirements, but they will clearly play the first home match under Kuntz with a special attitude. But Norway was left without Holland (the forward of Borussia was injured), and it seems to deprive them of their chances to reach the World Cup. Yes, there is Odegor from Arsenal, but that will not be enough. With its fans, Turkey may well defeat the Norwegians.

Czech Republic – Wales

Forecast: victory of the Czech Republic and total over 2.5, while the first half will end in a draw – odds 12.

A source: AFP 2021

Meeting of direct competitors for the second place in Group E. Both teams have 7 points each, while Wales has a game in reserve. The Welsh won’t have a top star either – Bale is injured. He took part in all 5 scoring attacks in Wales this cycle, so it will be difficult for the “dragons” to score without him. Although with Gareth, the Welsh barely beat the Belarusians (3: 2) and could not take three points at home with the Estonians (0: 0). The Czechs, in case of victory, practically guarantee themselves the second place, because they have matches ahead with Belarus and Estonia. The hosts will not have West Ham defender Tsoufal, but the main striking force at Euro is forward Shik. The Czech Republic is rightfully considered the favorite in this meeting and should win.