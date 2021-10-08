Stability versus obscurity. How the national teams of Slovakia and Russia have changed in six months

On Friday, October 8, the Russian national team in the selection for the 2022 World Cup will play with Slovakia. How have the teams changed since the first round and what to expect from the opponent?

On March 30, in the 3rd round of the European selection, our team played with the Slovaks in Trnava, where it suffered the first and so far only defeat in the cycle (1: 2). The main hero of the meeting was the former Zenit flank striker Robert Mack, who in the first half from a corner delivered an effective serve directly to Milan Shkriniar’s head, and in the second he promptly responded to the goal of Mario Fernandez with his own effective kick, winding several defenders in the penalty area at once.

This is how Stefan Tarkovich’s team won the first of two victories in the group. The goal-scorers, Shkrinjar and Mack, are still in the ranks, as are the vast majority of the players who took part in the match against Russia. Among the footballers summoned by the coach, only the defensive midfielder Jakub Hromada (played the only match in the selection), as well as the substitute forward Michal Durish, are missing. The other 13 participants of that meeting are ready to measure their strength with the Russians again.

In our team, the picture is exactly the opposite. For various reasons, only 5 out of 14 players who have played with the Slovaks are available to the new head coach Valery Karpin. Fernandez completed his career in the Russian national team, he will obviously not play for her anymore, and 38-year-old Yuri Zhirkov, former captain Artem Dzyuba, took a break. Anton Shunin, Andrey Semenov, Andrey Mostovoy and Alexander Sobolev did not receive a call from the coaching staff, Magomed Ozdoev and Alexander Golovin were injured,

Even if Aleksey Miranchuk, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Georgy Dzhikia, Daler Kuzyaev and Fedor Kudryashov enter the field from the first minutes in Kazan, the starting lineup will still be two-thirds different from the March one (more precisely, by 64 percent: Miranchuk entered the game in the second half ).

In addition to dramatic personnel changes, there is an extremely unpleasant picture in terms of injuries. In addition to Golovin, Alexey Ionov and Denis Glushakov have already dropped out of the approved final list of collections, and Ilya Samoshnikov will miss at least one of the two October meetings. The extended number of candidates also included Stanislav Magkeev and Vyacheslav Karavaev, but Lokomotiv’s central defender / defender was out of action for a long time, breaking the crosses, and Zenit’s experienced flank defender only started individual training at the end of last week. Even earlier, Denis Cheryshev and Roman Zobnin, who participated in the September qualifying matches, were injured.

Photo: © RIA Novosti / Alexey Filippov

Taking into account all the numerous changes – evolutionary, forced and everyday (the end of a career in the national team or a pause in performances) – the Russian national team at the most crucial moment will in any case play with an experimental composition. Whereas the opponent will throw into battle many times proven forces, relying on experience and stability. Despite the guest status, only a victory in Kazan will allow Tarkovich’s wards to continue fighting for a ticket to the World Championship. At the moment they are behind the tandem of leaders – Russia and Croatia – by four points, and only four rounds are ahead.

The main hope of the Russian national team is solidarity in a difficult situation, character, motivation of the players who got a chance to prove themselves, as well as tactical surprises. If the way Slovakia plays can be studied in detail from previous matches, then the possibilities and potential of the current convocation of Karpin’s team is still a mystery to almost everyone. Including, perhaps, the players themselves and the coaching staff of the national team.

World Championship 2022. Qualifying tournament. Russia – Slovakia