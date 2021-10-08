Tampa beat Florida in an exhibition match, Kucherov and Sergachev scored 4 points for two

Two days ago, “Tampa” and “Florida” played a hot match with a forceful reception at the goalkeeper of the “lightning” Andrei Vasilevsky, five fights and mutual rudeness.





The impudent Canadian demolished Vasilevsky by force! Then the match turned into a scuffle. Video

In the second game, it was possible to wait for the continuation of the banquet, besides, the teams have been continuing to sort things out since last season. However, this time everything went quite peacefully, except for the “dance” of Pat Maroon and Ryan Lomberg at the beginning of the third period.

Last match, Tampa lost to Florida, but this night the Lightning managed to take a convincing revenge. The first period turned out to be goalless, and at the beginning of the second Mikhail Sergachev cut the Panthers’ defense with a smart pass, throwing Cirelli into the breakthrough, and he outplayed Knight in a full-time duel.

Florida quickly bounced back with Thornton’s efforts, but immediately conceded from Perry, and seven minutes later the Tampa veteran scored a double. And again, it was not without Sergachev, who performed an even more fantastic transfer right from his gate.

At the end of the second segment, an amazing thing happened: Florida managed to grab two penalties in a row for violating the numerical strength! The punishment from “Tampa” followed already at the beginning of the third twenty minutes: Stemkos scored a double in 26 seconds after Nikita Kucherov’s stunning passes.

5: 1, the outcome of the match was a foregone conclusion. Before the siren, the teams still exchanged abandoned pucks, and Mikhail Sergachev scored two small penalties for the bandwagon and unsportsmanlike behavior at this moment.

“Tampa” confidently dealt with “Florida”, taking revenge for the defeat in the last game. Sergachev and Kucherov that evening turned into hockey artists and scored 4 points for two, “drawing” the same number of beautiful goals for their partners.