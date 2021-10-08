Tarasenko: it’s great that there are a lot of Russians in St. Louis

Despite various rumors and versions, Vladimir Tarasenko is again in the “St. Louis Blues”, and is preparing for his tenth season with this team. The Russian forward has already played three test matches.

First, the Blues won a major victory over Minnesota, and Tarasenko scored an assist. He played in the top three with Robert Thomas and Brandon Saad, who moved from Colorado in the offseason. Moreover, this combination was played exactly like a three, without changing even during the experimental game.

The second match – a victory over “Chicago” with a score of 6: 3. Tarasenko is gaining 2 (1 + 1) points. But now Saad remained in reserve, and young Jake Neighbors was put on the edge in this link. The third match – “Blues” are inferior to “Dallas” (1: 3), and Tarasenko is left without points. He again plays with Thomas and Saad, but in the course of the meeting they try him in the top three with Braden Shenn and Ryan O’Reilly. So the combination of “St. Louis”, in which the head coach Craig Berubi is figuring out where Tarasenko can perform, are more or less clear.

Video: CHIK-STL: Tarasenko increased the lead over Chicago

Yesterday Vladimir took the podium, giving his first interview after the offseason. He was immediately asked how the game was going in triplets.

“I don’t know, guys – you’re watching the matches, and you’ll draw conclusions,” Tarasenko replied with a smile. “I think we are playing well now, we are looking for interaction. time to talk and talk. You will see the result on the ice. Well, I played with Thomas before. He’s a great center, and I enjoy it when we play together. Everyone knows that he is great at passing and has great control of the puck. He is very smart. and it’s a pleasure to play with him. “

Journalists wanted to develop Saad’s theme, because Colorado is considered an implacable rival of St. Louis, and in 2018 there was even a situation that the Avalanche beat the Blues in the last regular season match, preventing them from making the playoffs. True, the next season, “St. Louis” won the Stanley Cup. But Saad only spent one season at Colorado, playing 11 games against the Blues and scoring six goals. A decent indicator. But he also spent seven seasons at Chicago, which is also a divisional competitor to St. Louis. In general, during his career, Saad played 36 matches against the Blues, gaining 20 (10 + 10) points.

“I think that Saad plays very well,” Tarasenko answered when asked what he learned about his new partner. “And he knows how to play great all over the court. knows how to finish the chances. In general, I see that we have a good three, and I am looking forward to new matches with optimism. “

“It’s nice to see a lot of young guys in the preseason who make their way into the main squad,” the Russian forward continued. played together, they have such experience. It means that the official season is just around the corner. It is important to have good test matches in order to better prepare yourself for the start of the regular season. “

There was also a question about Ivan Barbashev, who, after an injury last season, again shows himself in good shape. How did he train this summer, and what will Vladimir say about his friend? And after that they asked about Klim Kostin, who played in the KHL last season and won the Gagarin Cup with Avangard.

“Yes, he prepared well for the season, which is very important for us,” Tarasenko replied. “I hope that Vanya will continue in the same spirit. championship and win the title. It’s always great when you win a big trophy. I think that Kostin has matured. I hope he will continue to work hard in the same spirit, for the benefit of our team. And for me it is a joy when another Russian appears in the team. Now with us not only Barbie (Ivan Barbashev), but also Buchi (Pavel Buchnevich). A whole group of strong guys has gathered who will play here, progress further. “

We asked Vladimir to speak about 19-year-old Neibors. “At this time, we see a lot of young guys in the squad. Jake is very polite, respectful to everyone, to the work process. We had one match with Chicago, and it was good. Neighbors is a very good and very smart player. impressed with the way he is trying. And again, this is a special moment for young people, when you play your first NHL match, score the first point, score the first goal. I see many young guys who want to grow into big players and play in the NHL. We trying to help them to make the guys feel comfortable. I will do my best. “

Buchnevich and I were asked to develop the topic, and Tarasenko remarked: “It’s always great when you come from another country, where they speak another language – to a team where you already have friends. Barbie and I have been playing together for a long time. we explain some things. We show him our city. In general, an interesting group of Russians has gathered in this camp of St. Louis, and we are great together. “

Video: CHIK-STL: Buchnevich supported his partner in the minority

Yes, after all, even in the test matches, “Blues”, we see forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Alexei Toropchenko. Six Russians in one team at once. You don’t see that often in the NHL. By the way, the last question was about Toropchenko, who said that before the start of the camp, all the Russians from the club gathered for a barbecue. But who cooked the meat? In general, does Vladimir know how to cook well?

“Yes, I can cook,” Tarasenko replied. “And there was a party. Young guys with their friends gathered. We fried steaks, chicken wings and had a good time.”

Pavel Lysenkov is a columnist “Match TV“and a regular contributor to NHL.com/ru.