The French national team was dragged into the final of the League of Nations by Theo Hernandez. He was accused of violence

Theo Hernandez is the new hero of the French national team. The left-back played only his second appearance for the national team and earned them a ticket to the UEFA Nations League final with a splendid 90-minute goal. The 24-year-old Frenchman is shining for the third season in Milan, and before that he auditioned for Real Madrid, but received a call to the national team only in September 2021. Theo quickly settled down, but his path was difficult.

Theo and Luca Hernandez are the first brothers in the French national team since 1932. Their mother has a great merit in this. In 2000, the family moved to Spain, where the brothers’ father Jean-Francois Hernandez performed for more than a year. The 31-year-old defender was dusting for Rayo Vallecano, and there were big clubs in his career: Atletico Madrid, Marseille. After completing his career in 2002, the father left his family and cut off any ties with her; he did not even leave a new address for the mother of two sons.

Jean-François easily forgot his former family and married the Spanish model Sone Moldes. And all the care for Luke and Theo fell on the mother of the future football players. Laurence P worked as a beautician 10 hours a day to cover the family’s expenses, but she remained involved and in control of her sons’ lives.

The woman sent her sons to the Rayo Majadahonda football school, a small Madrid team. Lawrence chose the academy because of the proximity to her own place of work, because besides her, no one else could take Theo and Luca away from training. The boys gradually progressed, but the trainers noted the younger’s abilities more.

Atletico Madrid invited 9-year-old Theo to watch. Luke also accidentally got there: his mother had no one to leave her older brother with, and she took him with her to see Theo. Luca played with the ball outside the goal out of boredom, the coaches noticed him and was invited to the main field. In the end, they took both. The mother was always close to her sons and guided their football career at the start. That is why they thank her for their success.

“They are fully aware of everything I have done for them. They often tell me that if I hadn’t been around, they wouldn’t have had a career. I always had to go to practice, attend all the weekend matches. It was not easy, but I always did everything to ensure that they were in the best conditions. I had to do everything myself, because my whole family stayed in France, ”Laurence recalled.

Having matured Theo and already reached a good professional level, he still did not get rid of problems. Only now they have developed into scandalous situations. There is a suspicion of rape behind the left-back. In 2017, the Russian-Spanish model Luiza Kremleva accused the football player of harassment and beatings in the parking lot at a nightclub in Marbella.

The girl claimed that Theo forced her into the car, where he raped her, and then pushed her out. For such a serious case, the football player was even invited to court, but there they easily proved his innocence and released him. Video footage from the parking cameras shows that Hernandez did not show aggression towards Liuse, and after getting out of the car, they went back to the nightclub together.

In 2020, the restless girl herself turned out to be a defendant in the case with Theo Hernandez. The girl continued to accuse the football player of violence, and then the Spanish court opened a libel case against her, in which she even faced imprisonment. Now Hernandez is progressing powerfully at Milan, and now he is a hero for the French national team. His football career took off thanks to his mother’s care and his own efforts.

