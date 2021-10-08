The German national team won a strong-willed victory over the Romanians in the selection match for the World Cup – 09/10/2021

The goals scored by the winners were noted by Serge Gunbry (52nd minute) and Thomas Muller (81). The losers were scored by Janis Hadzhi (9).

In other matches of group J, the national teams of Armenia and Iceland drew (1: 1), the national team of North Macedonia defeated the team of Liechtenstein with a score of 4: 0. In the standings, the first place is taken by the German team (18 points), followed by the teams of North Macedonia (12), Armenia (12), Romania (10), Iceland (5) and Liechtenstein (0).

In Group G, the Netherlands national team beat the Latvian team with a score of 1: 0, the Montenegrins were stronger than the Gibraltar team (3: 0). The national teams of Norway and Turkey drew (1: 1). In the standings, the Netherlands national team takes the first place (16 points), followed by the teams of Norway (14), Turkey (12), Montenegro (11), Latvia (5) and Gibraltar (0).

In the matches of Group E, the national teams of the Czech Republic and Wales drew (2: 2), the Estonian team beat the Belarusians (2: 0). In the standings, the first place is taken by the Belgian national team (16 points), followed by the teams of the Czech Republic (8), Wales (8), Estonia (4) and Belarus (3).